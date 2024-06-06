Euro 2024 new kits: every shirt ranked

Daylight stretches to an absurd hour, unusual butterflies are visible in the back garden, the world is alive and rich with possibility. Imagine, the precious chance to wear the same shirt as Norwich City’s Grant Hanley for just £120. Yes, summer is here in an international tournament year, otherwise known as new football kit Christmas.

Twenty-four teams will take part in Euro 2024, most in new outfits for the occasion. It is a varied field in some ways: red, white, bit more red, really quite a lot of white. In others we have hit a point of cagey uniform uniformity, certainly among the bigger brands which dominate the tournament as never before. Nineteen of the 24 are in Nike, Adidas or Puma:

Really here we should have the same debate about whether foreigners should be able to manage international countries. If I were Aleksander Ceferin (and we all pray that will one day happen) each country would be forced to have their kit made by a manufacturer from the same nation. Then we’d see some risk-taking. And some terrible mistakes.

Design-wise we have been dealing in mainly straight lines for a while now, a lot of jagged geometry. This year things are softened, with a return to curved flourishes. Appropriately these are most strongly associated with the last tournament held in Germany, where Adidas’ Teamgeist template was first used.

It revives that template for this Euros along with its current great marketing con: AEROREADY technology, rendered exclusively in caps. Tried to type it in lower case but the word was simply too powerful to be constrained. Allegedly this wicks away sweat, but sounds more like a tired parent anticipating their post-bedtime bar of bubbly chocolate.

Nike has its own wicking tech, Dri-FIT ADV which uses superior materials, yadda, yadda, yadda, rigorous testing protocol blah, blah, blah, apparel innovation evolution. Let’s cut to the chase, are people going to laugh at you if you turn up in this shirt at five-a-side?

Time to put all 48 kits in order, beginning, of course, with the worst:

New Croatia home kit for Euro 2024

In the words of Graham Taylor: What sort of thing is happening here? Those squares are too big, you fools! You’ve zoomed in and can’t fix it! Luka Modric will be dwarfed by these checks which could accommodate the 7” singles of yore / Record Store Day. A real low in an otherwise wonderful kit history. The back is almost entirely white too. Booooo.

47. Romania (home)

New Romania home kit for Euro 2024

Difficult to ruin this colour combination but Joma have somehow botched it. Main culprit is the reprehensible peephole collar. Over-long shorts also appear to have travelled in from the time of the second Boer war. Overall look is outfield players turning up to niche costume party as England goalkeeper Joe Hart c.2014.

46. Turkey (away)

New Turkey away kit for Euro 2024

INT, AIRY, MODERN SPORTSWEAR DESIGN OFFICE, NIGHT

Twelve exhausted people sit around table made from distressed wood and rusted pipes. It is covered in screwed-up papers, opened laptops and scribbled sketches of football shirts. There are empty takeaway boxes, abandoned coffee cups and a general mood of mania.

DESIGNER: Hang, on… I’ve got it! Red!

EVERYONE ELSE: Yes, great.

DESIGNER: Pub?

New Poland home kit for Euro 2024

Strange feeling of déjà vu here, from EVERY OTHER TOURNAMENT FEATURING POLAND SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME. Honestly, would it kill you to play a few shots? Just smells of unmemorable games, diminishing dark horse chat and unwise top scorer bets on Robert Lewandowski. Tedious.

44. Georgia (home)

New Georgia home kit for Euro 2024

Look, you and I know this is not what one would classically call a good football shirt. But it is certainly not a reasonably classy but ultimately quite tedious Adidas or Nike shirt. And for that, we welcome our new Georgian friends. Macron certainly making its presence felt with three of its logos before you even reach the nipplezone, and addition of tournament emblems on the sleeves will give this is a French Ligue Troi feel. Would have liked a larger number on the front, but perhaps all of those little crosses are getting in the way?

43. Romania (away)

New Romania away kit for Euro 2024

Mild improvement on the yellow home with the flaggy conclusion on the sleeves more striking on red. Unfortunately still has the same collar which is the least welcome Euros development since the expansion to 24 teams.

42. Austria (home)

New Austria home kit for Euro 2024

Good old old-fashioned Austria. Nice old-fashioned collar. Nice, good, crest brave eagle on old-fashioned football. What are they on about with that shirt pattern, though? Looks like what a cartographer might come up with if they had become friendly with Timothy Leary.

41. Turkey (home)

New Turkey home kit for Euro 2024

Turkey have been giving us variations on this, thick red band on plain white shirt, for most of their footballing history. Here it is again, back as their home option after 22 years of red as their nominal default. Pumped? No, thought not. As trademark international shirts go it is no Peruvian sash or Croatian checks, it is barely even a Cameroonian vest. No surprises here, and you sense it would cause deep national unrest to tamper with it. Always good to avoid deep national unrest. Little fun for the rest of us though.

40. Georgia (away)

New Georgia away kit for Euro 2024

No fan of all black usually, but the red trim here is reminiscent of the much-loved but little-seen Queens Park Rangers third shirt of 1993/94 which is, of course, enough for a passing grade. David Bardsley casts a long shadow.

New Spain away kit for Euro 2024

This is stirring some angry reactions online but stirs little in me beyond a mild desire for a sweet treat from the freezer cabinet. Quite keen on the “will this do” vibe of this photoshoot though:

New Spain away kit for Euro 2024 hangs from roadsign

Somewhere between market stall of counterfeit wares which can be disassembled in a hurry and lifeless body of deposed dictator being displayed in public, to serve as a warning.

38. Ukraine (home)

New Ukraine home kit for Euro 2024

Same kit as the Euros three years ago, which has not happened at an international tournament since football associations and sportswear manufacturers realised there was good money to be made out of polyester. You could infer fairly that Ukraine have bigger things to worry about, but there is some backstory. The Ukrainian FA sought answers from Spanish suppliers Joma when Zenit St Petersburg of Russia claimed they had signed a new deal with Joma to make their kit. Joma denied this and said the Zenit kits had been sourced by an online retailer from the Joma catalogue, something it was powerless to stop. Ukraine are expected to sign with Adidas after this tournament but their existing deal with Joma covers this tournament. A new kit may yet be forthcoming, but it seems more likely that the Ukraine / Joma creative partnership has reached its Simon / Garfunkel 1970 phase. Actual kit verdict: fine.

37. Austria (away)

New Austria away kit for Euro 2024

Going to take more than some so-subtle-they-are-basically-irrelevant peppermint flourishes to distract from how boring this is. Unfortunately the only memory stirred is 1966 Germany. So: LOSERS.

36. Czech Republic (away)

New Czech Republic away kit for Euro 2024

No messing around here, nor much to latch onto. Inoffensive, but looks like a perfect placeholder away kit to be worn by team conceding the goal of the tournament.

New Portugal away kit for Euro 2024

Portugal is a tinker for a tile. In this case we are looking at a design in the Azulejo tradition which dates back to the 13th century, or as it is known in Portugal, “before Figo”. All national hallmarks must eventually be made into kits, so we await the World Cup 2026 custard tart third shirt. Yet the moment for this sort of extravagant patterning has passed, making this feel both slightly dated and slightly cynical. A certain subset of shirt nerd will always go wild for this sort of thing. I am less convinced.

34. Slovakia (away)

New Slovakia away kit for Euro 2024

Astronaut-y, which is to be encouraged. And appropriate given that Slovakia’s final group game against Romania is being played on Mimas, the seventh-largest moon of Saturn. A decent showing from the Bratislava space agency, but no need to cup your ear at the poor front row of the fashion show, Mr Model. You don’t get that at Rick Owens.

33. Albania (away)

New Albania away kit for Euro 2024

Good authoritative trim on this, not a trim you would dare to mess with. So do not mention that this is the shirt most likely to get you mistaken for a pool cleaner when on holiday this summer. Worn just once to date in a friendly against Bulgaria last October. Socks were white and are tragically unable to purchase online, so evading the world’s photographers and search engines. Take it up with Macron, once you have calmed down.

32. Poland (away)

Poland new away kit for Euro 2024

Alert the authorities, something has happened with the Poland kit! What do you mean it’s still basically just all red? That pixelated pattern on the shirt counts as drastic innovation and promises an exciting new future! Just not quite yet.

31. Ukraine (away)

New Ukraine away kit for Euro 2024

The inverse of the home kit and pretty tidy. Rated four places below the home one when we last saw it three years ago, now above it. Ah, the vicissitudes of time, subjectivity and meaningless rankings.

New Serbia away kit for Euro 2024

Preview of what it might look like if England’s kit fell into the care of Puma due to bad actors. Pro the bold blue v-neck and back stripe which you can dimly make out even from this front-on view (not through the model’s chest though, that would be too bold). Let down by some silly business on the arm cuffs.

29. Slovenia (away)

New Slovenia away kit for Euro 2024

Nice mountain, shame about the skidmark. A pleasing outlier if a touch too busy, especially the black around the neck. Socks are blue, in case you were curious. Of course you are, you are actually reading the middle section of a 48-item kit ranking article rather than scrolling straight past it.

New Italy home kit for Euro 2024

A test case for how you feel about this Adidas Teamgeist template. For me: no. Although no one will object to the shoulder three-stripes being used for a three-stripe flag. We can all certainly object to the greeting card-style new Italian FA emblem. Nothing about this is as classy as it should be.

27. Hungary (home)

New Hungary home kit for Euro 2024

You can always rely on one nation to go overboard with their emblems. One is enough for most but here come Hungary, double-cresting all over Group A. Worn with green shorts in the promo shots but white both times it has appeared IRL so far. Green socks as default, with white also available on loan from the away kit, which leads to a delicious number of possible combinations. Which will they choose for their game against Switzerland, in which Hungary are the nominal home team? This might be the only excitement you get from Hungary this summer.

26. Scotland (away)

New Scotland away kit for Euro 2024

White and fairly dull on first impressions, although “light mint blue” base is more apparent in the promotional materials, thank goodness. Shade of mauve is agreeable and good to see the shirt-printing machine being put through its paces with the pattern on the side. A qualified success.

25. Serbia (home)

New Serbia home kit for Euro 2024

Several personal boxes ticked here. Contrasting shorts, primary colours, a sense that Nemanja Vidic would have worn it with pride. Solid.

24. Italy (away)

New Italy away kit for Euro 2024

I need the flaggiest kit you have! No, that’s too flaggy.

23. Slovakia (home)

New Slovakia home kit for Euro 2024

Strong, uncompromising, nearly enough to forgive the emblem overload. And tickled by this attempt to fashion it up:

Model wears new Slovakia home kit for Euro 2024

GET THE LOOK: Goalkeeper gloves, orange bobble hat and a belt made out of an old chain. You laugh now but this will be the talk of the Gelsenkirchen fanzone.

22. Albania (home)

New Albania home kit for Euro 2024

You wouldn’t kick this out of bed in the morning, but you would ask some serious questions about the night before and what you got up to at the Macron megastore in Tirana.

21. Hungary (away)

New Hungary away kit for Euro 2024

Red, green and white together conjure many images, from Leicester Tigers to Eddie Stobart. Hungary are staking their claim for custody here and have a compelling case. Those curving side stripes, adjusted just-so for the photos, are going to misalign quickly in practice which is upsetting, but let us try to put that behind us for now and enjoy this quite good football kit.

20. Scotland (home)

New Scotland home kit for Euro 2024

Future tartan AKA what it felt like to first hear Big Country in 1983. In that light, a missed opportunity to integrate a proper tribute to making guitars sound like bagpipes. Still, an enjoyable shirt let down slightly by anonymous shorts and socks.

19. Spain (home)

New Spain home kit for Euro 2024

Attempting to look past my inherent biases here which favour yellow/blue/red combinations in the brashest shades possible. So, yes, QUITE keen on this. But shirt feels a bit lacking, which I suppose will happen if you fundamentally do not like this year’s Adidas template. Do like the rear of the shorts though, similarly ubiquitous across the Adidas teams but used to their full effect here:

Rear of new Spain home kit for Euro 2024

Like a team from a cereal box. This is not a bad thing.

18. Switzerland (away)

New Switzerland away kit for Euro 2024

An awful lot going on for what is ostensibly an all-white kit, usually a drab choice but elevated by all sorts of forceful stripes and flourishes. And get a load of the eager eyes of this young hopeful as he prepares to take a throw-in:

New Switzerland away kit for Euro 2024

No one has been that jazzed about a throw-in since imperial phase Rory Delap.

New Denmark away kit for Euro 2024

Tasty, neat, always a pleasure to see some colourful shorts with a white shirt. Do you like collars on football shirt? If you answered: no, please move on. If you answered: yes please visit www.hummelshop.dk and start figuring out the krone exchange rate.

16. England (home)

New England home kit for Euro 2024

Look at this. What is wrong with what you can see? Instantly identifiable, a dash of excitement at the margins, a classy nod to the much-loved Admiral kits from the less-loved Admiral kits era. No, do not try to remember what’s on the back. Not the first time an England kit maker has riffed on a flag, but this time it really seemed to upset people. These are unusual times. Good, not great. Kit, not the times.

15. Slovenia (home)

New Slovenia home kit for Euro 2024

Slovenia lose the overbearing black trim from the away version and suddenly have a cult classic on their hands. Tyre pattern looks more refined here, like chainmail, and although you could take the mickey out of the textured effect which extends onto the shorts, are you really going to argue with tattooed goalscoring dreamboat Benjamin Sesko? Ne, ne boš.

14. Portugal (home)

New Portugal home kit for Euro 2024

Shirt just middling on first view but get a load of what’s going on beneath. I don’t say this lightly, but have we just seen the shorts of the tournament? “That’s the real quiz,” repeats a tearful Cristiano Ronaldo to himself following round of 16 heartbreak.

13. Czech Republic (home)

New Czech Republic home kit for Euro 2024

Looks like what you’d imagine a Czech Rep kit to look like if you had a really excellent visual imagination. I am having the shirt sublimation, having the classy flashes of blue and white, and having the cheeky blue socks. Good gear.

New Belgium home kit for Euro 2024

Turning on dark mode after spending most of their history in a brighter shade of red, and all the better for it. Lesser-spotted positive use of gold, which is a bit on the nose given the end of an unsuccessful golden generation. Crown pattern on shirt looks like a box of knock-off chocolates from a leftfield supermarket, but altogether a dignified piece of work.

11. England (away)

New England away kit for Euro 2024

Tasty and unusual like the first time you tasted the vibrantly coloured 00s Wetherspoons staple Aftershock. May not stand up to great scrutiny like most of what happened in 00s Wetherspoons branches. May not have to, England have not worn their away kit at a summer tournament since Russia 2018. Purple is more exciting in person than in the promo shots and the blue-beige flashes brighten the flanks with aplomb.

10. Switzerland (home)

New Switzerland home kit for Euro 2024

Back to over-embleming with perennial busy shirt-furniture merchants Switzerland and Puma, giving us an unhinged take on the brief which is, presumably as ever: “Make it red.” A credible attempt to do something different with a frequently boring kit. Get a load of those deep-red shorts and whatever is going on at the bottom of the shirt:

Rear of new Switzerland home kit for Euro 2024

Unexpectedly, I believe Switzerland have come to party! And their game against Hungary is officially the doublecrest derby. What an occasion. Look, have you been through the group stage fixtures of a bloated 24-team tournament? You try coming up with interesting narratives.

9. Denmark (home)

New Denmark home kit for Euro 2024

We have been in the era of retro remakes for so long now that most nations and clubs have revisited all of their old favourites. Few more so than Denmark with Hummel, who have a glorious history to draw from. So instead here we have a retro-looking kit which is not an overt tribute to any one particular shirt but rather a nod back to previous stylings and patterns. The shininess of the promo shots in particular bring to mind Manchester United 92. Tasteful, stylish, sweaty.

8. Germany (away)

New Germany away kit for Euro 2024

If you are being kind you would call it astral. If feeling less generous, bottle of mouthwash, the novelty one you can shake to combine two colours. Because dental hygiene can be FUN! Cannot argue with the colour combination, nor the ambition. A memorable and gleeful break from the norm. Will the team do their bit? Es ist nicht likely.

New Netherlands away kit for Euro 2024

Once you have worked your way through the feeling this has nabbed the idea of Blackpool’s 22/23 third shirt (and this can be a long process, please #bekind to yourself) this is marvellous. A sense of motion with the patterning, cool without being overwrought and the colours are in perfect harmony, like one of those optimistic pop songs from the late 1960s. Indifferent shorts and socks but shirt has done the heavy lifting.

6. Belgium (away)

New Belgium away kit for Euro 2024

Much delight here because what Adidas has done, right, is make a kit which looks like Tintin. Is that a thing now? We look forward to France dressed as Asterix, England as Dennis the Menace and the USA as all 307 members of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Belgium's away kit for the Euro's this summer has been inspired by the famous comic book character Tintin, created by Belgian cartoonist Hergé 🖌️🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/fUIbgi4znk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 14, 2024

Feel uneasy with the rapturous reception this has received, which has the stench of novelty to this highly refined nose. But ultimately, does it work as a kit? I think it does. It stands out, it thrives with the shorts and socks and you have got to admire the attention to detail in the collar, the angle of which is an appropriate tribute to the boy Hergé.

5. Netherlands (home)

New Netherlands home kit for Euro 2024

Almost a waffled texture here which may set off Belgium’s cultural appropriation siren. Never mind, there is not a chance of that being spotted by a fan on a galloping horse. Navy is nice, as a lifelong submarine fan might say. Shares thumping big sidestripe with England but gives this kit balance rather than threatening to overpower it. Hup!

4. Germany (home)

New Germany home kit for Euro 2024

Flag rendered flame-like which stirs unhappy memories of the Belgium disaster at the last World Cup. Adidas logo seems to be expanding but if it cannot stretch out and make itself at home on the German kit what chance does it have anywhere else in the world? My favourite details are two that will not be seen much, inside the neck (above) and on the backs of the shorts (below):

Rear of new Germany home kit for Euro 2024

Daring work, and look at the long-sleeved version, because warm weather and base layer killjoys mean you are unlikely to see it on the pitch:

New Germany long sleeved home kit for Euro 2024

3. Croatia (away)

New Croatia away kit for Euro 2024

See, Croatia home kit makers Nike, this is how you riff within restrictions like with Croatia’s home kit. Shift the angles, bring in some effective complementary colours, have a bit of fun with it. Croatia kit makers Nike really should have a word with whoever made this… Oh. Well perhaps the home kits department needs to spend more time with the away kits department. Again, we have shorts and socks from the afterthought department but I cannot fault the shirt.

2. France (home)

New France home kit for Euro 2024

Already looks like it should be hanging up in exhibition of the greatest kits of all time. Love the shade of blue, love the tricksy collar, love the shorts. Do not love the temptation of making an obvious joke about the large emblem which would be unsuitable for the website of a family newspaper.

1. France (away)

New France away kit for Euro 2024

Cor. Not usually keen on any significant patterning on the shorts but who is going to resist to those delicious pinstripes? Would have preferred the red short pinstripe to contrast with the blue on the left hand side of the shirt, but this is, as they say, le nit-picking sans conséquence. An instant all-timer and my runaway winner.

