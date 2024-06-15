EURO 2024: Italy vs Albania – reactions and post-match show live

Follow all reactions and the post-match comments from the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund after Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania.

Italy beat Albania 2-1 on their EURO 2024 debut in Dortmund thanks to goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolò Barella.

Football Italia is among the accredited media in Dortmund, and our editor, Lorenzo Bettoni, joins Wayne Girard for all the comments and post-match reactions LIVE on the Football Italia YouTube channel.

Tune in and join the show by sending your questions and thoughts on the live YouTube chat.

More reactions and analysis are already available on the Football Italia website after a strong start to the tournament for Luciano Spalletti’s boys.