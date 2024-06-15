EURO 2024: Italy vs Albania – probable line-ups and where to watch

Riccardo Calafiori, Federico Chiesa, and Gianluca Scamacca will start in Italy’s 4-2-3-1 system against an Albanian side filled with Serie A players.

Defending European champions Italy make their Euro 2024 debut against Albania at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund this evening, Saturday, June 15.

It kicks off at 21:00 CET.

Azzurri CT Spalletti can rely on the whole squad even if Nicolò Fagioli has recently recovered from muscle fatigue.

Barella missed preparatory friendlies against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina but is fit to start this evening. Calafiori impressed Spalletti in the pre-tournament and will get the nod in a four-man defence completed by Alessandro Buongiorno, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Federico Dimarco.

Italy’s system is expected to be a 4-2-3-1, but can even be 3-4-2-1 or 4-3-2-1. Surely, the Azzurri will build up with a three-man defence and defend with a four-man backline.

The Albanian squad includes many familiar faces for Serie A fans, starting with Empoli keeper Etrit Berisha, Lazio‘s Elseid Hysaj, Atalanta‘s Berat Djimsiti, and Inter‘s Kristjan Asllani.

Albania are the foreign EURO 2024 with the most Serie A players alongside Poland.

Italy v Albania – probable line-ups

Italy (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca.

Albania (4-3-3): Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami; Asani, Broja, Seferi.

Euro 2024 – Italy v Albania: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.