Euro 2024 | Italy v Croatia – Predicted starting XI’s

Italy take on Croatia in their final Group B match at Euro 2024 this evening, with the Azzurri needing a point to guarantee progress into the knock-out stages.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Spain on matchday two, coach Luciano Spalletti looks set to make changes in Leipzig, against a Croatia side that needs a victory to ensure their passage into the round of 16.

Spalletti is likely to be without left-back Federico Dimarco, who picked up a calf injury against Spain and who limped out of training at the weekend. The Inter star will undergo a fitness test on Monday morning, but if he fails to make it, club team-mate Matteo Darmian is favourite to deputise.

Roma’s Bryan Cristante is set to play the double pivot role in midfield with Jorginho, allowing Nicolo Barella to play in a more offensive position behind the main striker. Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to drop to the bench.

Juve’s Andrea Cambiaso looks set to replace Davide Frattesi on the right, with Genoa frontman Mateo Retegui getting the nod over Gianluca Scamacca up front.

Goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma, centre-half Riccardo Calafiori, Cristante and Pellegrini are all one booking away from a suspension.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has also lost patience after his side’s 2-2 draw against Albania. It’s likely that two of the back four that started in Hamburg will drop to the bench with Josip Sutalo and Josko Gvardiol expected to keep their places. Gvardiol could move to left-back to replace Ivan Perisic, with Lecce’s Marin Pongracic taking over at centre-half.

Marcelo Brozovic is likely to drop to the bench with Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic anchoring the midfield. Up front, it’s likely that Luca Sucic and Mario Pasalic will come in to support Andrej Kramaric.

Predicted starting XI’s

Italy (4-2-3-1) Donnarumma; Darmian, Calafiori, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Cristante; Chiesa, Barella, Cambiaso; Retegui

Croatia (4-2-3-1) Livakovic; Gvardiol, Pongracic, Sutalo, Stanisic; Modric, Kovacic; Kramaric, Sucic, Pasalic; Budimir

Steve Mitchell | GIFN