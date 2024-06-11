Euro 2024: Italy v Albania: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Italy make their Euro 2024 debut at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund against Albania: here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Italy begin their journey to retain the European crown against Sylvinho’s Albania on Saturday, June 15 2024 in Dortmund.

Although the Azzurri are the defending European champions, they have failed to qualify for the World Cup for two editions running. Their coach, Luciano Spalletti, took charge of the team in August 2023 after Roberto Mancini’s sudden resignation.

The Azzurri have won five games from eight under their new coach, drawing twice and losing once.

Euro 2024 – Italy v Albania: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

Euro 2024 – Italy v Albania: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Italy v Albania: Confirmed teams

Below are Italy and Albania’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

Spalletti named his 26-man squad list on June 6 but had to cope without the injured Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini so the CT picked Juventus’ Federico Gatti to boost his options at the back.

Sylvinho, a former assistant of Roberto Mancini at Inter, has included in his team several familiar faces to Serie A fans, including Empoli goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, Lazio veteran Elseid Hysaj, Atalanta’s Europa League winner Berat Djimsiti and Inter’s Serie A champion Kristjan Asllani.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Italy squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Albania squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Empoli), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford)

Defenders: Arlind Ajeti (CFR Cluj), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta), Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo), Enea Mihaj (Famalicão), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moskva)

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers), Kristjan Asllani (Inter), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt), Qazim Laçi (Sparta Praha), Ylber Ramadani (Lecce), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas)

Forwards: Jasir Asani (Gwangju), Medon Berisha (Lecce), Armando Broja (Fulham), Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan), Arbër Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb), Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Ernest Muçi (Beşiktaş)