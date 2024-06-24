Euro 2024 | How can Italy progress to the Round of 16

Italy’s continued participation in Euro 2024 hangs in the balance. The Azzurri take on Croatia in their final Group B match in Leipzig this evening, knowing that they must take at least a point to guarantee a place in the knockout phase.

That would see Luciano Spalletti’s men go on to four points and secure second place in the group, following their opening day win over Albania and defeat to Spain on matchday two.

A runners-up spot would ensure that the Azzurri would take on Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday, in the opening match of the round of 16.

Defeat to Croatia would certainly complicate matters. A total of three points would mean a nervous wait to see if they would go through as one of the four best third placed teams.

Currently, only Hungary has completed their campaign and finished in third spot on three points. Austria in Group D and all the teams in Group E, Romania, Belgium,Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points with one match left to play.

In Group C meanwhile, Slovenia have two points and Serbia one point after their opening two games. A win for both these countries against England and Denmark respectively on matchday three, would end Azzurri hopes.

Finally, in Group F, Czechia and Georgia could both finish their campaigns with four points, but would have to beat Turkey and Portugal in the process.

If third-placed teams finish on equal points, the following criteria would apply;

Goal difference

Goals scored

Victories

Fair-play

Ranking at time of qualification.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN