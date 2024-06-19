EURO 2024 | Italy’s predicted XI v Spain

Italy take on Spain on Thursday night in a vital Group B match in Gelsenkirchen. Both teams currently share top spot in the table after winning their opening matches against Albania and Croatia respectively.

Latest reports, via Gianluca Di Marzio, claim that coach Luciano Spalletti will stick with the same XI that started matchday one against Albania.

Gigi Donnarumma will keep his place goal and will captain the side. Ahead of him, Spalletti should opt for a back four of Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni and Dimarco.

Following his impressive display in Dortmund last weekend, Inter’s Nicolo Barella will once again anchor the midfield with Jorginho.

Up front, Scamacca is expected to lead the line with support from Pellegrini, Frattesi and Chiesa.

Both teams look certain to qualify for the last sixteen with a draw, a win for either however, would put them in a strong position to top the group, as we head towards the knockout phase.

Italy probable starting XI:

(4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN