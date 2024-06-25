EURO 2024: How Italy players reacted to Croatia draw and qualification for RO16

EURO 2024: How Italy players reacted to Croatia draw and qualification for RO16

Take a look at Italy players’ reactions to a 1-1 draw against Croatia and the subsequent qualification for the Round of 16 of EURO 2024.

Italy qualified for the knock-out phase at EURO 2024 on Monday thanks to a 1-1 draw against Croatia.

The national team’s X account shared a brief video of players celebrating inside the dressing room last night, starting with new hero Mattia Zaccagni.

There were more reactions from Italian players on social media, from Gigio Donnarumma to Riccardo Calafiori. Both massively contributed to the draw.

The PSG keeper saved a penalty kick in the second half, less than a minute before Modric’s opener, while Calafiori, a Bologna central defender, provided the assist to Zaccagni with a brave forward run in the dying minutes.

Unfortunately, Calafiori will be suspended in the next match against Switzerland, which will be played on Saturday, June 29, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Italy players reaction

Donnarumma: ‘We are Italy. Let’s go guys!’

Noi siamo l’italia. Andiamo Ragazzi!! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/AygdLgtakw — GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (@donnarumma) June 24, 2024

Vicario: ‘Emotions, we fly to the Round of 16, Forza Azzurri.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guglielmo Vicario (@guglielmovicario)

Calafiori: ‘Until the last breath, we never give up. Forza Italia.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riccardo Calafiori (@richycala)

Di Lorenzo: ‘Italy never give up. Round of 16.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (@dilorenzo22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giacomo Raspadori (@giacomo.raspadori)

Zaccagni: ‘So, is it all real?’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mattia Zaccagni (@mattiazaccagni20_)

Fagioli swapped shirts with Modric: ‘Idol a phenomenon who has always inspired me, on and off the pitch. It was an honour to receive your shirt.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLÓ FAGIOLI (@nicolofagioli)

More Fagioli: ‘Incredible emotion. Can’t describe it. After all these months, there could not be a better dream. Now the Round of 16.