EURO 2024 | Italy Player Ratings for 1-1 draw against Croatia: Zaccagni drives the Azzurri wild

Donnarumma 8 – Three more big saves, by far Italy’s best player at the Euros. Again.

Darmian 5.5 – Italy played their last World Cup game 10 years ago today and he was on the pitch. This time it ended differently. (82′ Zaccagni 8).

Bastoni 5 – This time, he was disappointing as well. He didn’t jump to defend on the cross leading to Croatia’s winner. Who knows why?

Calafiori 6.5 – Beaten by Budimir seconds before Modric’s goal, but he was confident on the ball, never gave up and in the end he made the Zaccagni goal possible. Crazy.

Di Lorenzo 5 – A balanced performance in the first half, but he was in no man’s land when Modric scored from the rebound.

Barella 6 – Practically a double pivot, helping Jorginho with build-up play and, most importantly, pushing Croatia back to their own half. He wasn’t entirely successful, but he is not one to be blamed.

Jorginho 5.5 – It was not easy to squeeze past the Croatian midfielders. 94% passing accuracy, but not a single key pass. (81′ Fagioli N/A)

Pellegrini 4.5 – He should have hurt Croatia with his late runs and through ball, but it wasn’t effective at all. (46′ Frattesi 4)

Dimarco 5 – The Inter defender didn’t train with the rest of the team on Saturday and Sunday, but he still started. Defensive performance and didn’t produce a single cross in, aside from set pieces. (57′ Chiesa 6)

Raspadori 4.5 – Stuck in central midfield for some reason. His main duty was to press Croatia’s defenders, but it wasn’t enough. (75′ Scamacca 4.5)

Retegui 4.5 – Very similar to Raspadori even if he played as a pure centre forward. Had one chance in the first half, but he sent it wide.

Coach: Spalletti 5 – It feels like the game against Albania was played three years ago. Italy were low in confidence and confused, but in the end, Zaccagni’s goal, with the last touch in the game, sent the Azzurri to the Round of 16.