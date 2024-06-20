EURO 2024 | Italy likely to be unchanged for Spain clash

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti is set to name an unchanged starting line-up from their last match against Spain tonight.

One of the most anticipated fixtures of this Euros is set to be played out in Gelsenkirchen tonight as Spain go head-to-head with Italy. Both teams have won in their respective opening matches and are now set to battle it out against each other in a bid to confirm their place in the knockouts.

Sky Italia reports that Luciano Spalletti is expected to go with the same starting eleven which helped him get the win over Albania. Despite conceding early due to a mistake, Italy kept their momentum and scored two quick goals to emerge victorious from the contest.

In the last three training sessions, Spalletti have used the same formation and players. Therefore, no surprises are expected as all players remain fit.

As for Spain, Luis De la Fuente has a fully fit squad with Aymeric Laporte recovering in time.

