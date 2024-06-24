Euro 2024 | Italy desperate to avoid another June 24 nightmare at a major tournament

Italy take on Croatia in their final Group B game at Euro 2024 knowing that a point will be good enough to progress into the knockout stages.

The Azzurri however, may also be aware that recent matches played on this date in major tournaments, have not gone in their favour.

Back in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa, Marcelo Lippi’s Italy faced Slovakia in their final group game, needing to avoid defeat to head into the round of 16.

On a dramatic day, the Azzurri were sensationally beaten 3-2, goals from Antonio Di Natale and Fabio Quagliarella ultimately proving fruitless, as they finished bottom of a group that also contained Paraguay and New Zealand.

Four years later in Brazil, Italy had got off to a flier beating England in their opening group game, only to heap pressure on themselves by losing their next match to Costa Rica.

Matchday three pitted the Azzurri against Uruguay in a game that will be forever remembered for Luis Suarez taking a bite out of Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder.

An 81st minute goal from Diego Godin was enough tho settle things and once again, Italy were left licking their wounds as Uruguay joined group winners Costa Rica, in the knockout stages.

The Azzurri would be hoping that today doesn’t prove to be another dark day in the country’s game and they take at least a point from the clash.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN