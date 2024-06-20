Euro 2024 | Italy 0-1 Spain – Azzurri player ratings

An own goal by Riccardo Calafiori gave a dominant Spanish side victory over Italy in Gelsenkirchen. The Azzurri’s future in the competition, will now be decided in their final Group B game against Croatia.

Here’s the player ratings for Luciano Spalletti’s men via tuttomercatoweb

Donnarumma 9 – An outstanding display from Italy’s number one who made four sensational saves to save Italy’s blushes in what could have been a heavy defeat.

Di Lorenzo 4 – A chastening night for the Napoli full-back who was run ragged by Spanish winger Nico Williams.

Bastoni 5.5 – Well below par with his performance against Albania. Has his goalkeeper and wasteful Spanish finishing to thank for ensuring his evening did not turn into a nightmare.

Calafiori 5 – Once again he showed that he belongs at this level. Really unfortunate to concede the own-goal, but he will be back to fight another day.

Dimarco 5 – Held his own against youngster Lamine Yamal for most of the game, but on the occasions he lost the dual, Spain went close to scoring.

Jorginho 4.5 – Covered more kilometres than any of his team-mates in the first-half, but was out muscled by his Spanish counterparts. Substituted at half-time.

Cristante 6 – Made an immediate impact with a yellow card 36 seconds after the re-start, but he ensured Italy looked a more cohesive unit in midfield in the second-half.

Barella 5 – Failed to get hold of the game and was ineffective when in possession. Spain did their homework and nullified any threat from the Inter midfielder.

Chiesa 5 – Had Italy’s first real opportunity at the end of the first-half, but failed to put his stamp on the game. Substituted after 64 minutes.

Zaccagni 5 – Replaced Chiesa, but made little impact on the game.

Frattesi 4.5 – Has been Spalletti’s go to guy since he took charge, but tonight had probably his worst performance in an Italy shirt. Substituted at half-time.

Cambiaso 5 – Replaced Frattesi to try to give more help to Di Lorenzo, but was only on the periphery of the game.

Pellegrini 5 – Another below par showing from the Roma captain. Failed to quell attacking runs from Dani Carvajal. Substituted after 82 mins by Raspadori.

Scamacca 5 – In the team to lead the line but failed to hold the ball when it came to him. After another poor performance, Spalletti’s patience may have run out. Substituted after 64 minutes.

Retegui 5 – Replaced Scamacca and lifted Italy’s spirits briefly. Almost connected with a Cristante cross late in the game.

Luciano Spalletti 5 – Taught a lesson by his opposite number Luis de la Fuente. Can ill afford to make the same mistakes against Croatia.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN