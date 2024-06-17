EURO 2024: Italian and Serie A derby in Belgium vs Slovakia

Today’s EURO 2024 game between Belgium and Slovakia will not only feature many Serie A players on the pitch but also be an Italian derby between the two coaches, Domenico Tedesco and Francesco Calzona.

Belgium and Slovakia will make their EURO 2024 debut on Monday, June 17, at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

It’s a match that has several connections with Italian and Serie A football.

First of all, the two coaches, Calzona (Slovakia) and Tedesco (Belgium), are from Italy, specifically the region of Calabria.

Tedesco was born in Rossano, province of Cosenza, in 1985, while Calzona is from Vibo Valentia.

The 55-year-old was the Napoli coach in the second part of the 2023-24 campaign and the third tactician appointed by the Partenopei last term after Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri.

A few Serie A players are also expected to be involved in today’s EURO 2024 match.

Romelu Lukaku, who spent the last season on loan at Roma, will start for Belgium, while Napoli’s Stan Lobotka will get the nod in the middle of the park for Slovakia.

According to Tuttosport, Salernitana‘s Norbert Gyömbér and Hellas Verona‘s Tomas Soslov are expected to start on the bench for Slovakia, and the same is true of Atalanta‘s Charles De Ketelaere in the Belgian squad.

Lukaku and Milan Skriniar are ex-Inter stars who controversially left the Nerazzurri last year, so page 30 of Monday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport previewed their duel, calling it the derby of ‘Traitors.’