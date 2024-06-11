Euro 2024 injury blow could scupper Liverpool's transfer plans this summer

Liverpool's transfer plans this summer may have received a significant setback, with news breaking on Tuesday of yet another injury in the Netherlands camp ahead of Euro 2024.

After Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong had to withdraw from the squad due to injury on Monday, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, believed to be one of Arne Slot's main targets this summer, has also been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a muscle injury.

Liverpool fans have a particularly vested interest in the Dutch squad this off-season. Managed by former Everton boss Ronald Koeman, the final 26-man squad includes Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

With Koopmeiners linked as a prospective addition, many eyes were expected to be on the 26-year-old, too, who was expected to feature prominently for the Netherlands this summer. Now, though, that will no longer be the case.

Is Koopmeiners' Liverpool move off?

The injury not only ends Koopmeiners' involvement in the competition before it began, but it also complicates any possible move to Anfield.

The 26-year-old had been tipped as a top target for Liverpool, and a £60m transfer fee was speculated.

The Dutchman's impressive season at Atalanta, where he bagged 15 goals and seven assists across 51 appearances, had caught the eye of Liverpool’s recruitment team.

He also shone in his side's 3-0 win at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-final in April.

However, this injury could now see the Reds look elsewhere.

Teun Koopmeiners misses EURO 2024. 😔 The midfielder won't be able to participate after he injured himself during the warm-up of the match against Iceland yesterday.

We're thinking of you, Teun. 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/AhhvDe1Bgf — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 11, 2024

Despite his credentials, the Reds now find themselves in a period of significant transition. With several positions in need of reinforcement, including centre-back and a replacement for departing goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool may need to reconsider their options.

A relatively injury-prone player like Koopmeiners, who is also older than the profile normally sought by the club, might not fit the immediate needs of a team aiming to rebuild quickly and efficiently.

