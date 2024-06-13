Euro 2024 injuries: Every star ruled out of tournament

Euro 2024 will offers stars from around the continent the chance to battle for international silverware this summer.

While the likes of France, England and Germany are keen to go all the way, they alongside every other competing nation have injuries and knocks to key players which have disrupted their preparations for the tournament.

Concerns regarding overloading players remain, but which players will be absent Euro 2024 and who are racing to be fit having been including in their squads?

Here is every player ruled out of Euro 2024.

Group A

Germany

Definitely out: Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic

Injury doubts: None

Germany don't have many injury worries for their home tournament, though Serge Gnabry couldn't recover in time to feature, while Aleksandar Pavlovic has had to withdraw due to tonsillitis.

Hungary

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: Dominik Szoboszlai

There are some concerns in the Hungary camp over Dominik Szoboszlai but the Liverpool star is expected to shake off a minor thigh problem.

Scotland

Injury doubts: Andy Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay

Scotland impressively qualified for a second European Championship in a row but manager Steve Clarke has been dealt all sort of fitness worries in the build-up. Main striker Lyndon Dykes is the headline absentee while there are concerns over Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay.

Definitely out: None

Switzerland have experienced league title winners Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka fit and ready for their latest tournament excursion, but some doubts linger over Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo.

Group B

Albania

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: None

Albania will be pleased they have no reported injury concerns as they gear up for three mightily testing games against Italy, Croatia and Spain.

Croatia

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: None

Croatia have four veterans with over 100 caps to their name in their Euro 2024 squad. Ivan Perisic is one of them, having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained early in the 2023/24 season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Italy

Definitely out: Destiny Udogie, Giorgio Scalvini, Francesco Acerbi, Domenico Berardi, Nicolo Zaniolo

Injury doubts: Nicolo Barella

Italy are keen to defend the Euro 2020 title they won at Wembley Stadium but things are yet to gel under manager Lucian Spalletti, who is missing defenders like Destiny Udogie, Giorgio Scalvini and Francesco Acerbi.

Spain

Definitely out: Gavi, Yeremi Pino, Isco

Injury doubts: Dani Olmo

Barcelona and Spain decided to overload midfielder Gavi with playing time and he was soon downed by an ACL injury. The 19-year-old might not return until 2015, while Luis de la Fuente is also sweating over Dani Olmo's fitness.

Group C

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: None

Whether Denmark have it in them to reach another Euros semi-final remains to be seen but stalwarts Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel are all fit and ready for the festivities in Germany.

England

Gareth Southgate's England squad had plenty of changes from his selection for the 2022 World Cup but a number of his choices were forced. Harry Maguire couldn't recover in time but Luke Shaw has made the cut and hopes to feature before the end of the group stage.

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: Nemanja Maksimovic

Serbia have been handed dark horse tags throughout their recent international tournament appearances but are yet to make good on that promise. They don't have a large injury list to fall back on as an excuse this year, either.

Slovenia

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: None

Slovenia came through Euro 2024 qualifying in good shape, winning seven of their ten matches, and national team stars Jan Oblak and Josip Ilicic are ready to make their mark in Germany.

Group D

Austria

Definitely out: David Alaba

Injury doubts: Florian Grillitsch

David Alaba will be visible in Germany this summer in a non-playing role, having had his season ended at Real Madrid by an ACL injury.

France

Injury doubts: Aurelien Tchouameni, Mike Maignan

France's options in central defence are more limited than usual, with Lucas Hernandez sustaining an ACL injury in May. Wesley Fofana didn't play at all for Chelsea over the past season.

Definitely out: Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Sven Botman, Quilindschy Hartman, Jurrien Timber

Injury doubts: None

Frenkie de Jong's absence at Euro 2024 is a tough one for the Netherlands to take, given they are also without midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon.

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski, Pawel Dawidowicz

Poland often pin their hopes on star striker Robert Lewandowski but may have to make do without the Barca forward with a game or two after he was struck down by a thigh problem in a friendly win over Turkey.

Group E

Definitely out: Thibaut Courtois

Drama seems to follow Thibaut Courtois around all over the place. He fell out with manager Domenico Tedesco and, although he made his comeback from injury for Real Madrid before the end of the season, the former Chelsea stopper was still left out of their final squad.

Romania

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: None

Romania have a good shot of escaping Group E which also contains Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia. They're also blessed with an injury-free squad.

Slovakia

Definitely out: Lubomir Belko, Michal Tomic

Injury doubts: None

Fringe players Lubomir Belko and Michal Tomic aside, Slovakia have most of their key players ready for Euro 2024, including captain Milan Skriniar and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Ukraine

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: Vitalii Mykolenko

Ukraine are another side who could spring a surprise at the Euros this summer. Andriy Yarmolenko will hope to overtake legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko as the nation's leading goalscorer.

Group F

Czechia

Definitely out: Michal Sadilek

Injury doubts: None

You've got to feel for Twente midfielder Michal Sadilek. The 25-year-old's dream of playing in Germany this summer was ended when he injured his leg by falling off a bike.

Georgia

Definitely out: None

Injury doubts: None

Georgia will take part in their first ever major international tournament this summer and have managed to keep star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fit in a big boost to their hopes.