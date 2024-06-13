Euro 2024 injuries: Every star ruled out of tournament
Euro 2024 will offers stars from around the continent the chance to battle for international silverware this summer.
While the likes of France, England and Germany are keen to go all the way, they alongside every other competing nation have injuries and knocks to key players which have disrupted their preparations for the tournament.
Concerns regarding overloading players remain, but which players will be absent Euro 2024 and who are racing to be fit having been including in their squads?
Here is every player ruled out of Euro 2024.
Group A
Germany
Definitely out: Serge Gnabry, Aleksandar Pavlovic
Injury doubts: None
Germany don't have many injury worries for their home tournament, though Serge Gnabry couldn't recover in time to feature, while Aleksandar Pavlovic has had to withdraw due to tonsillitis.
Hungary
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: Dominik Szoboszlai
There are some concerns in the Hungary camp over Dominik Szoboszlai but the Liverpool star is expected to shake off a minor thigh problem.
Scotland
Definitely out: Lyndon Dykes, Ben Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Jacob Brown
Injury doubts: Andy Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay
Scotland impressively qualified for a second European Championship in a row but manager Steve Clarke has been dealt all sort of fitness worries in the build-up. Main striker Lyndon Dykes is the headline absentee while there are concerns over Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay.
Switzerland
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo
Switzerland have experienced league title winners Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka fit and ready for their latest tournament excursion, but some doubts linger over Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo.
Group B
Albania
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: None
Albania will be pleased they have no reported injury concerns as they gear up for three mightily testing games against Italy, Croatia and Spain.
Croatia
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: None
Croatia have four veterans with over 100 caps to their name in their Euro 2024 squad. Ivan Perisic is one of them, having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained early in the 2023/24 season with Tottenham Hotspur.
Italy
Definitely out: Destiny Udogie, Giorgio Scalvini, Francesco Acerbi, Domenico Berardi, Nicolo Zaniolo
Injury doubts: Nicolo Barella
Italy are keen to defend the Euro 2020 title they won at Wembley Stadium but things are yet to gel under manager Lucian Spalletti, who is missing defenders like Destiny Udogie, Giorgio Scalvini and Francesco Acerbi.
Spain
Definitely out: Gavi, Yeremi Pino, Isco
Injury doubts: Dani Olmo
Barcelona and Spain decided to overload midfielder Gavi with playing time and he was soon downed by an ACL injury. The 19-year-old might not return until 2015, while Luis de la Fuente is also sweating over Dani Olmo's fitness.
Group C
Denmark
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: None
Whether Denmark have it in them to reach another Euros semi-final remains to be seen but stalwarts Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel are all fit and ready for the festivities in Germany.
England
Definitely out: Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Tyrone Mings
Injury doubts: Luke Shaw, John Stones, Bukayo Saka
Gareth Southgate's England squad had plenty of changes from his selection for the 2022 World Cup but a number of his choices were forced. Harry Maguire couldn't recover in time but Luke Shaw has made the cut and hopes to feature before the end of the group stage.
Serbia
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: Nemanja Maksimovic
Serbia have been handed dark horse tags throughout their recent international tournament appearances but are yet to make good on that promise. They don't have a large injury list to fall back on as an excuse this year, either.
Slovenia
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: None
Slovenia came through Euro 2024 qualifying in good shape, winning seven of their ten matches, and national team stars Jan Oblak and Josip Ilicic are ready to make their mark in Germany.
Group D
Austria
Definitely out: David Alaba
Injury doubts: Florian Grillitsch
David Alaba will be visible in Germany this summer in a non-playing role, having had his season ended at Real Madrid by an ACL injury.
France
Definitely out: Boubacar Kamara, Lucas Hernandez, Wesley Fofana
Injury doubts: Aurelien Tchouameni, Mike Maignan
France's options in central defence are more limited than usual, with Lucas Hernandez sustaining an ACL injury in May. Wesley Fofana didn't play at all for Chelsea over the past season.
Netherlands
Definitely out: Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Sven Botman, Quilindschy Hartman, Jurrien Timber
Injury doubts: None
Frenkie de Jong's absence at Euro 2024 is a tough one for the Netherlands to take, given they are also without midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon.
Poland
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski, Pawel Dawidowicz
Poland often pin their hopes on star striker Robert Lewandowski but may have to make do without the Barca forward with a game or two after he was struck down by a thigh problem in a friendly win over Turkey.
Group E
Belgium
Definitely out: Thibaut Courtois
Injury doubts: Arthur Theate, Thomas Meunier
Drama seems to follow Thibaut Courtois around all over the place. He fell out with manager Domenico Tedesco and, although he made his comeback from injury for Real Madrid before the end of the season, the former Chelsea stopper was still left out of their final squad.
Romania
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: None
Romania have a good shot of escaping Group E which also contains Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia. They're also blessed with an injury-free squad.
Slovakia
Definitely out: Lubomir Belko, Michal Tomic
Injury doubts: None
Fringe players Lubomir Belko and Michal Tomic aside, Slovakia have most of their key players ready for Euro 2024, including captain Milan Skriniar and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Ukraine
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: Vitalii Mykolenko
Ukraine are another side who could spring a surprise at the Euros this summer. Andriy Yarmolenko will hope to overtake legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko as the nation's leading goalscorer.
Group F
Czechia
Definitely out: Michal Sadilek
Injury doubts: None
You've got to feel for Twente midfielder Michal Sadilek. The 25-year-old's dream of playing in Germany this summer was ended when he injured his leg by falling off a bike.
Georgia
Definitely out: None
Injury doubts: None
Georgia will take part in their first ever major international tournament this summer and have managed to keep star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fit in a big boost to their hopes.