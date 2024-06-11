Euro 2024: Hungry vs Switzerland: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Hopefuls Switzerland make their debut at Euro 2024 on Saturday, June 14 against Marco Rossi’s Hungary. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Switzerland kick off their Euro 2024 campaign at FC Koln’s RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, where they’ll be hoping to get off to a strong start. A handful of familiar faces from Serie A are in the squad, including Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remu Freuler, Michel Aebischer, Noah Okafor and Dan Odoye.

The only Serie A representative in Rossi’s Hungary squad is Parma defender Botond Balogh, who featured semi-regularly in their promotion campaign from the second division.

Euro 2024 – Hungary vs Switzerland: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Hungary vs Switzerland: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Hungary vs Switzerland: Confirmed teams

Below are Hungary and Switzerland’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Hungary squad

Goalkeepers: Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig), Péter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Bendegúz Bolla (Servette), Endre Botka (Ferencváros), Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin), Attila Fiola (Fehérvár), Miloš Kerkez (Bournemouth), Ádám Lang (Omonoia), Zsolt Nagy (Puskás Akadémia), Loïc Négo (Le Havre), Willi Orbán (Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Mihály Kata (MTK Budapest), László Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Ádám Nagy (Spezia), András Schäfer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Forwards: Martin Ádám (Ulsan HD), Kevin Csoboth (Újpest), Kristofer Horváth (Kecskemét), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

Switzerland squad

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Yann Sommer (Inter)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Cédric Zesiger (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Granit Xhaka (Leverkusen), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens)

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Noah Okafor (Milan)