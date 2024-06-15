EURO 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland – confirmed line-ups and live updates

Serie A players Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer start for Switzerland against Marco Rossi’s Hungary in the second Group A match.

It kicks off at 15:00 CET at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Köln.

It is the second match of the Euros after Germany’s 5-1 win over Scotland in the tournament’s opener on Friday evening.

While no Serie A players were involved in last night’s match in Munich, today’s fixture will see more players from Italy’s top flight involved.

Sommer (Inter), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Freuler, Ndoye and Aebischer (Bologna) start for the Swiss, while Milan striker Noah Okafor initially goes on the bench.

Hungary have Ádám Nagy who plays for Spezia in Serie B, while Parma’s Botond Balogh, recently promoted to Serie A, goes on the bench.

The Hungary coach is the Italian Marco Rossi, a former defender for Sampdoria, Brescia and Piacenza.

Hungary vs Switzerland – Confirmed line-ups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Fiola, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Switzerland: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Ndoye; Aebischer, Vargas; Duah