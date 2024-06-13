Euro 2024 - host city guides: The latest top stories from dpa trends

A view of the European Championship logo reflected in the players' tunnel at Stuttgart stadium. Marijan Murat/dpa

Berlin has quite literally rolled out a green carpet for football fans around its central Brandenburg Gate this summer as it joins other cities hosting the 2024 Euros men's football championship.

This week on dpa trends, we've been releasing travel guides on host cities like Leipzig, Dortmund, Munich and Frankfurt - everything football fans need to know about the stadium, where to find public screenings and what landmarks are most worth seeing between matches.

Coman Hamilton,

dpa trends & features

\--------------------

EUROS 2024 - HOST CITY GUIDES:

Berlin, a Euros guide: Green carpet rolled out for football fans

Words: 776 Images: 6

Leipzig, a Euros guide: Where football fans can get a history lesson

Words: 753 Images: 5

Dortmund, a Euros guide: Old mines, rose gardens and more awaits fans

Words: 743 Images: 5

Hamburg, a Euros guide: What visiting football fans should know

Words: 749 Images: 6

Dusseldorf, a Euros guide: Altbier, Little Tokyo and other fan musts

Words: 676 Images: 6

Stuttgart, a Euros guide: Germany's car hub for football fans in town

Words: 665 Images: 6

Munich, a Euros guide: Where to go in Europe's beer garden capital

Words: 834 Images: 8

Frankfurt, a Euros guide: What can football fans do in a finance hub?

Words: 845 Images: 5

Next up on trends:

\- Moby album review: 'Always Centered at Night'

\- Panama: How tourism is saving the indigenous people of Emberá

\-----------------------

To immediately download all these stories and more, log in at dpa-news.de

Not subscribed yet? Get in touch with the dpa sales office to start a free trial with dpa trends and features.

Contact: Marion Struck Director International Sales, dpa German Press Agency Tel. +49 40 4113 32310 E-Mail struck.marion@dpa.com