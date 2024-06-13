Euro 2024: Harry Kane Sees Best And Most In-form England Squad

England skipper Harry Kane believes that the squad Gareth Southgate will have on offer at Euro 2024 will be one of the best England have had over the years, if not the best.

Southgate’s 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany consists of players with an average age of 26.1 years.

It is one of the youngest with only the Czech Republic and and Turkey being ahead of them in terms of age.

Kane, while highlighting the age factor, insisted the young players are fearless and are always eager to get on the ball and play.

The England talisman thinks that the squad could be the best Three Lions squad they have ever had and are in superb form.

“I think this squad is one of the best, if not the best, we’ve had, going on form and the domestic seasons a lot of us have had“, Kane told UEFA’s official website.

“We have incredible young talent coming through who are fearless and just want to get on the ball and play.”

Being 30, Kane hopes that he will be able to help the young players, who come calling for help.

“I hope that the guys can lean on me and ask me questions, and if I can help them get through anything, then great.

“But we have such a good togetherness, we’re always talking or having dinner together and there’s always conversations being had, so that helps us.”

The Three Lions kick off their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Serbia on Sunday.

Slovenia and Denmark are the other two teams in their group.