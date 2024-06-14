Euro 2024 | Your Group-by-Group Guide

Euro 2024 starts Friday 14th June with 24 teams battling it out to become champions of Europe. Here at GGFN, we’ve looked at every group and compiled who we believe will qualify, which players to watch out for, and who will be this tournament’s dark horses.

This is your Euro 2024 Guide group-by-group.

Group A

Teams

Germany

Hungary

Scotland

Switzerland

Group overview

Hosts Germany will kick-off the tournament and group A on Friday 14th June in Munich. They will face Scotland who will be enjoying their first back-to-back Euros since 1992-1996. They’re joined by a solid Hungary side who played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against the hosts at the last Euros in 2020. Switzerland conclude Group A and will be quietly confident of getting into the knockout stages.

Germany

This is a group in which Germany should qualify in first position. The last couple of international tournaments have gone horribly wrong for the Germans. However, they will be happy with the draw and should progress relatively safely. Their opening match against Scotland could be a potential banana skin as the Scots don’t have anything to lose, but everyone to gain. Should they get past Scotland in a confident manner, Germany should sail into the knockouts.

Hungary

Hungary are enjoying a golden generation of footballers. They’ve qualified for the last two Euros and have earned impressive results against some of the continent’s best nations in recent years. With the likes of Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai pulling the strings in midfield, don;t rule out Hungary getting out of the group.

Scotland

Everyone should be excited to watch Scotland play in this tournament. Their fans will travel in numbers, create a great atmosphere, and have nothing to lose. They’ll hopefully want to extend their stay beyond the group stages this time around but they’ll need to overcome some tough opponents. However, Scotland were solid in qualifying and loved a last-minute goal, particularly Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Switzerland

Not many people are talking about Switzerland but they have some solid players. Yann Sommer is expected to start between the sticks and is a fabulous shot-stopper. For fans of German football, they’ll know that Sommer is more than capable of keeping some of the world’s best at bay. Likewise, Bayer Leverkusen fans will be interested in watching Granit Xhaka. The Swiss was instrumental in Leverkusen title-winning season and will be brimming with confidence. They should be competitive in every match and themselves will be confident in progressing.

Group A player to watch: Jamal Musisala (Germany)

Group B

Teams

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group Overview

This is the group of death, there’s no doubt about it. With two former Euro winners and a 2018 World Cup semi-finalists, this is going to be a fascinating group. Italy are the current holders of the European Championships but aren’t quite as strong as they have been. Spain have a young emerging squad, whilst Croatia are giving it one last shot with an aging golden generation. Albania aren’t expecting to do much in what is their first Euros since 2016.

Spain

A lot of people are expecting Spain to go a long way in this competition. With the likes of Rodri, Carvajal, Pedri, Torres, and Olmo, Spain have a good mix of young talents and seasoned professionals. They’ll be tested early on as they play Croatia in their game and then Italy. If they can come away with a win from matchday 1, expect them to top the group and reach at least the semi-finals.

Croatia

Croatia have a plethora of young talents coming through whilst many of their older generation will be experiencing their last international tournament. The new generation such as Josko Gvardiol, Martin Baturnia, and Luka Sučić will all have to step up. Croatia know that they’ll be up against it from matchday 1. Many are expecting Spain and Italy to get top two. However, Croatia are more than likely to cause an upset and finish in the top two.

Italy

Italy may not have the same team as they did when they lifted the trophy last time out, bit they still pose a huge threat. What’s more, Italian sides performed incredibly well in European competitions this season and many of those sides include a whole host of Italian internationals. With a good mix of experience and young prospects, Italy may not go the whole way bit they’ll take some beating during the knockout stages.

Albania

Albania fans must have had their heads in their hands when they saw their group. They’re not expected to register even a point in this group. However, that’s not always a bad thing. They’ve played well to qualify and now have a free hit against some of Europe’s best teams. If they can get a draw against any of their three opponents or even a win, that’ll be seen as a massive success for Albania.

Group B player to watch: Gianluca Scamacca (Italy)

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group Overview

This is a group where both Denmark and England will be confident in qualifying from. The pair played in each in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and will be seeking to reach similar heights this time around. Serbia are a solid outfit and will be a tricky customer. They’ll be looking to seek through into the knockout stages. Slovenia are the outsiders of this group but themselves have a couple of good players to be aware of.

Slovenia

For many viewers, Slovenia don’t have many household names apart from goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Similar to Albania, they’ll be looking to stay competitive and will be happy if they can nick a win or a draw. Slovenia will be looking at their game with Serbia as their best chance to win a match.

Denmark

Denmark have quite an experienced yet aging squad. Expect Union Berlin’s Frederik Rønnow to start in between the sticks and Manchester United’s Rasmus Højlund to lead the line. They also have plenty of experience with the likes of Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, Christian Eriksen, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Expect Denmark to get out of this group either in first or second.

Serbia

Serbia are a team with players who play in some of Europe’s top leagues and shouldn’t be taken lightly. They’ll be competitive in every game and will fancy their chances of getting through either in second or third. Watch out for forward Aleksander Mitrovic in this team.

England

The Three Lions are one of the pre-tournament favourites having reached the final in the last Euros. They are blessed with a plethora of talented wingers and forwards, not to mention Harry Kane leading the line and Jude Bellingham just behind him. There are questions about their defence, but they should have no issues in getting out of this group in first place. Can they go all the way? With a bit of luck, possibly so.

Group C player to watch: Jude Bellingham (England)

Group D

Netherlands

France

Poland

Austria

Group Overview

This is another exciting group. France are one of the tournament favourites but they’ll come across tough opposition in all three of their group matches. Netherlands will be looking to better their last World Cup exit in the Quarter-finals and looking to start competing again in the latter stages of competitions. Poland had a rough qualifying group but will still give anyone a game on the day. Austria are a dark horse in this group. Ralf Rangnick turned down Bayern Munich to concentrate on the Austrian national team. I could see upsets in this group.

Netherlands

The Netherlands have had a couple of injury blows in the lead-up to Euro 2024. Midfield-maestro Frankie De Jong will be missing through illness. His replacement is Borussia Dortmund loanee, Ian Maatsen. However, there is still room for optimism in the Dutch camp. They still have a solid group of players including Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong. He’s had an outstanding season with B04 and will no doubt shine for his country this summer. Expect Netherlands to get out of the group.

France

Everyone knows the threat that France poses when going forward with Kylian Mbappé leading the line. France have been in and around the very top of world football for a good number of years now and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down just yet. They’ll be looking to go further than their last European campaign when they were knocked out on penalties by Switzerland. France are more than capable of topping this group and will be aiming for the final in Berlin.

Poland

Poland were humbled during their qualifying campaign losing to the likes of Moldova and failing to finish inside the top two. Thankfully, they managed to secure a spot by winning via the Nations League play-offs. This could be Robert Lewandowski’s last dance with the national team. They will do everything they can to get through to the knockout stages whether that’s in second or third place.

Austria

Led by Ralf Rangnick, Austria are a well-drilled and dangerous side. They had a good qualifying campaign and have even won games against the likes of Germany during friendlies in the build-up to the Euros. They have a number of players who play their domestic football inside Germany and will almost see this as a competition in familiar surroundings. Austria would be my dark horse in this competition. They may just get through in a third place spot or even better.

Group D player to watch: Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands)

Group E

Ukraine

Slovakia

Belgium

Romania

Group Overview

Top seed Belgium will be pleased with this draw and are expected to top the group without a scare. However, between Ukraine, Slovakia, and Romania, they will all fancy their chances of getting out of the group in second. This is possibly the most open group when it comes to finishing second. Ukraine reached the knockout stages during the last Euros whilst it’s Romania’s and Slovakia’s first Euros since 2016.

Ukraine

Ukraine qualified through the play-offs after finishing third in a tough group with England and Italy. They were competitive in those fixtures and shouldn’t be dismissed. They are a solid roster including Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. They have enough talent to give Belgium a game and get wins against Slovakia and Romania. Ukraine will be favourites to finish second in Group E.

Slovakia

Slovakia will be aiming for third spot with the outsider chance of getting second. They have a couple of players who have played at a high level in the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. They’ll be looking to the likes of former FC Köln player Ondrej Duda for inspiration. However, it will take some effort for them to get out of the group.

Belgium

There hasn’t been a lot of talk about Belgium in comparison to other tournaments. The feeling is that the Belgians missed out on winning something with their golden generation. However, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lakaku, RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda, they have plenty of talent to go a long way. Belgium aren;t being mentioned as a possible winner but it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see them at least get to the semi-finals.

Romania

Fun fact, Romania didn’t lose a game during qualifying for Euro 2024, winning 6 and drawing 4. However, they are a fairly inexperienced squad when it comes to tournaments, there are only two players in the squad with previous tournament experience. That includes their captain, Nicolae Stanciu. The 31-year-old is a bit of a talisman for Romania and will be looking to lead his nation to the knockout stages which they haven’t seen since 2000.

Group E player to watch: Loïs Openda (Belgium)

Group F

Portugal

Czechia

Georgia

Türkiye

Group Overview

Portugal are the favourites to top this group with Czechia and Turkey likely battling it out for second spot. The group also includes Georgia who will be playing in their first-ever major tournament as an independent nation. If they can manage to hold someone to a draw, it should be considered as a success.

Portugal

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo in what might be his last international competition, Portugal will be aiming to go all the way. They are blessed with an array of attacking and defending talent with players who compete at the highest level in Europe. It’s a favourable group and you can expect them to get fair into the tournament. One to watch out for could be Wolves’ Pedro Neto who is likely to come off the bench later into games.

Czechia

Czechia are coming into this tournament in fine form and will be hoping to match their quarter-final exit from Euro 2020. Bundesliga fans will be familiar with Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Adam Hložek (Bayer Leverkusen), Václav Černý (VfL Wolfsburg), and Alex Král (Union Berlin). Needless to say, the Czechs will be feeling very much at home in Germany. You feel their final is against Turkey for second spot. Keep an eye out for Czechia, they could surprise a few people.

Georgia

No one is expecting Georgia to do much apart from finishing bottom of Group F. It’s their first-ever Euros so they’ll be looking to embrace the tournament and try their best to compete. They do have two recognisable footballers in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia). Georgia qualified through the play-offs by beating Greece who themselves are no mugs. Georgia may surprise a few people in terms of their ability but you can’t see anything but a group stage exit for the debutantes.

Türkiye

Many people financed Türkiye as a dark horse during Euro 2020 but failed to get out of the groups. This time round, you feel they have an even better chance. They have a mix of young, promising talent as well as more experienced professionals. Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu helped Inter Milan win the Serie A back in 2022/23 and played in a Champions League final the same year. He’ll be looking to galvanize the squad and finish second. They play Georgia first so can get off to a good start in Group F.

Group F player to watch: Rafael Leão (Portugal)

That completes your Euro 2024 complete guide of the groups. You can keep up-to-date on all of Get Football’s social’s including Get German Football News, Get Spanish Football News, Get French Football News, Get Italian Football News, and Get Belgian and Dutch Football News.

GGFN | Jamie Allen