Euro 2024 Group A – Germany and Switzerland through, Hungary waiting, Scotland out

The final round of group stage matches at Euro 2024 begun last night, with Germany facing Switzerland and Hungary playing Scotland. Both games had major significance for different reasons.

Switzerland took a first-half lead against Germany through Dan Ndoye, putting them top of the group. They held onto this until the 92nd minute, when substitute Niklas Fullkrug headed in from David Raum’s cross.

The other game was rather uneventful for large parts, barring a concerning injury to Hungary’s Barnabas Varga in the second half. In the closing stages, both sides pursued a goal, knowing that a draw would likely see them both eliminated.

The goal did eventually come right at the death, and it was the Magyars who got it. Roland Sallai cut the ball back for Kevin Csoboth, who swept past Angus Gunn for the winner.

What Next?

Through: Germany, Switzerland

TBC: Hungary

Eliminated: Scotland

Top scorer: Jamal Musiala, Niklas Fullkrug (2 each)

Germany’s late equaliser ensured that they held onto top spot in the group. They will face the runner-up of Group C on Saturday, which can be any from England, Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia.

Switzerland will participate in the first knockout game of the tournament on Saturday in Berlin. Their opponent will be the runner-up of Group B, which could be Italy, Albania, or Croatia.

Hungary will face an anxious wait of at least two days before knowing their fate. In previous years, three points and a goal difference of -3 would NOT be enough to progress, but for now they remain in with a chance.

As for Scotland, they were condemned to yet another group stage exit. The Tartan Army would have had the faintest of hopes of progressing had they held out for a draw against Hungary.

Standout Performer – Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is one of the most decorated footballers of the modern era. He’s got six Champions Leagues to his name, seven league titles, a World Cup, and four other major domestic trophies. The only thing missing is a European Championship.

The veteran – who is set to retire from football this summer – is doing everything he can to complete the set. He has put out the performances that we have come to expect from him, dictating and dominating games in the middle of the park with his composure and technical quality.

Having won the double with Real Madrid, a stellar campaign on the international stage would be the perfect way to bow out. And, as things stand, he is well on the way to being one of the stars of the tournament.