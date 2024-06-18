EURO 2024 Group F: Perfect Portugal put to the test 🇹🇷🇬🇪🇵🇹🇨🇿

In the latest look at the groups competing at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, it is now time to cast our eyes over Group F.

Who is in Group F?

Türkiye

Georgia

Portugal

Czech Republic

The favourites

That would undoubtedly be Portugal, who were frankly ridiculous in qualifying. They were the only team to book their ticket to Germany with a 100% record and did so scoring more goals (36) than any other team, while also conceding less (two) in their 10 games than anyone else.

It has increased expectations for a potential final Cristiano Ronaldo dance on the international stage.

What’s the key game?

FBL-FRIENDLY-GER-TUR-1717601376.jpg

Georgia have enough individual talents in their side to cause anyone problems and their best avenue to a win that may see them pull off a shock qualification could come in game two.

They face Türkiye on matchday one in Dortmund which will effectively be a home game for their rivals, while Portugal in their final fixture is a big ask.

But their clash with the Czechs in between in Hamburg will be viewed as vital – for both.

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

Abdülkerim Bardakci (Türkiye)

Despite having world class stars like Hakan Çalhanoğlu and some of the brightest attacking youngsters in the game in Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz, Türkiye’s strength in qualifying was built on being resolute defensively, expertly marshalled by Galatasaray’s grizzly centre-back Bardakci who is key to their system.

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia)

By now, everyone is aware of Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. But casual observers may be less aware that Georgia also have one of European football’s best goalkeepers in their ranks in Valencia’s Mamardashvili who was LaLiga’s Goalkeeper of the Season. He broke his own clean sheets record, started the most consecutive games for a shot-stopper, saved a joint-top three penalties and prevented 9.7 goals, per Opta data. He’ll be a tough man to beat.

João Cancelo (Portugal)

An excellent defender, it is of course in attack where the Barcelona full-back truly shines. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were his only team-mates to score more goals than him for this free-scoring Portuguese side in qualifying and he’ll be a huge outlet for Roberto Martínez’s men.

Tomáš Souček (Czech Republic)

His country’s captain has been one of the Premier League’s most underrated players for some time and although there may have been a slight decline in his West Ham performances recently, that didn’t impact his international form and even from his deeper midfield role, he scored the most Czech goals in qualifying.

And the big storyline?

The moment Georgia qualified for their first major tournament 😍🇬🇪#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/7TgYbcgFSo — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 28, 2024

The beauty of the expanded format of the European Championship is the chance to watch nations who would never have qualified and enjoyed this stage before finally relishing their opportunity to compete against the best which is the case with Georgia.

This is their first taste of a tournament but don’t assume it is down solely to the revamped format. In ‘Kvaradona’, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and highly-regarded Georges Mikautadze, once of Ajax, they have a real golden generation on their hands. Could they upset the odds in Germany?

Prediction

Portugal-v-Turkey-Knockout-Round-Play-Offs-2022-FIFA-World-Cup-Qualifier-1717327638.jpg