Euro 2024 Group E Opponent Preview: Ukraine

Belgium have been drawn in a group that, on paper, they should be able to qualify from. They are joined by Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine. The latter are likely to provide the sternest of tests in Germany.

Ukraine have announced their squad for the upcoming tournament.

Goalkeeper: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk), Bohdan Mykhaylichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk), Maksym Talovyerov (LASK), Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa), Viktor Tsygankov (Girona), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Mykhaylo Mudryk (Chelsea), Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia), Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

Artem Dovbyk will certainly be expected to fire the side into the knock-out stages after an impressive La Liga campaign with Girona. The 26-year-old from Cherskasy scored 24 goals and provided eight assists in 36 La Liga games for Girona this season. There are also a handful of names known to Belgian Pro League fans, such as Roman Yaremchuk, Bohdan Mykhaylichenko and Ruslan Malinosvskyi.

The side certainly have depth in the goalkeeping department as well, with Benfica’s Anatolii Trubin and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin both capable of being the sides number one choice for the tournament. The side blend a mixture of domestic based players with others from some of the top leagues in Europe and should not be underestimated by Belgium. On paper at least, they should be competing for top spot with the Red Devils.

Belgium and Ukraine clash at the end of the group stages in a match that should decide who will go through as group winners. The winner of Group E Will face the third best team from either Group A or Group B. Whoever finished second will face the second placed side from Group D, which will be one of France, the Netherlands, Poland or Austria.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson