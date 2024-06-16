Euro 2024 Group D: Mbappé and co. face tricky task 🇵🇱🇳🇱🇦🇹🇫🇷

In the latest look at the groups competing at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, it is now time to cast our eyes over Group D.

Who is in Group D?

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

France

The favourites

France are undoubtedly the big favourites to go through as group winners, having reached the final of the last major international tournament at the World Cup in Qatar.

Under Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands’ recent form has been good and they’re likely to join Les Bleus, leaving Poland and Austria to fight it out for a potential third place qualification.

What’s the key game?

The battle for top spot seems like it will come down to the matchday two clash between Netherlands and France in Leipzig and also offer a window into how two of the more fancied sides will fare against other esteemed opposition.

A favourable clash against either Turkey or the Czech Republic is likely to await the table-topper and that path will likely come down to the result of this fixture.

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

Piotr Zielinski (Poland)

The CROSS from Lewy 😎

The FINISH from Zieliński 😍 🇵🇱 @pzpn_pl #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/rNYs3qLmoU — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) October 11, 2018

All eyes will naturally be on Robert Lewandowski to provide the goals but the pressure will be on Poland’s midfield gem to provide, although expectations may need to be tempered after a “strange” season by his own admission. Having agreed a summer move to Inter, he found himself consistently frozen out at Napoli and has completed 90 minutes just twice this calendar year, with one of those outings coming in his country’s play-off final win in Wales.

Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Still thinking about this Bart Verbruggen save… 😍⛔️ It's been nominated for March's @PremierLeague Save of the Month award! 🧤 🗳️ https://t.co/2Xb18CJW5A // #PLAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LhNCNyTL4L — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 4, 2024

The Dutch arguably have the best goalkeeping options of any nation at the tournament with Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Brentford) and Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) all regulars at a high level for their clubs. Verbruggen is first choice but has two more than capable deputies waiting in the wings if he isn’t on form.

Marcel Sabitzer (Austria)

With David Alaba sidelined through injury, the onus is on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to step up as the leader of his country. He was in fantastic form in leading his club to the Champions League final and if he can carry that over to the Euros, will cause plenty of problems for opposing nations.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

The obvious choice perhaps but there will be even more attention on Mbappé in Germany given he finally got his blockbuster move to Real Madrid. The onus is on him to show their long-standing faith is justified by putting on another show on the international stage to whet the appetite of the Champions League winners.

And the big storyline?

Argentina-v-France-Final-FIFA-World-Cup-Qatar-2022-1717332873.jpg

Much of the media attention in this group will be centred on Les Bleus – entirely fair considering their recent tournament pedigree which has seen them reach the final of three of the last four major tournaments they’ve been involved in.

This competition has been a source of French frustration though, having underperformed by their own admission at the last edition and tasting defeat on home soil in 2016. They go in with the favourites tag hanging over them again and once more, the onus is on Didier Deschamps to deliver.

