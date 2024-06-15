Euro 2024 Group B: Who will prevail in Group of Death? 🇪🇸🇭🇷🇮🇹🇦🇱

Euro 2024 Group B: Who will prevail in Group of Death? 🇪🇸🇭🇷🇮🇹🇦🇱

It’s the tastiest group at this summer’s Euros consisting of four teams who have a realistic shot of making it to the round of 16.

But who will prevail from Euro 2024 Group B? Let’s find out.

Who is in Group B?

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

The favourites

Spain-v-Brazil-International-Friendly-1717573323.jpg

Group B is arguably this summer’s Group of Death with all four sides believing they can make it through to the round of 16.

The favourites must surely be Spain though, with La Roja losing just once in qualifying and scoring 25 goals – a number only bettered by Portugal and France.

Luis de la Fuente’s men were also crowned Nations League champions in 2023, actually beating group rivals Italy and Croatia in the semi-finals and final.

Without any major injuries, it should be Spain who come out on top.

What’s the key game?

FBL-EURO-2024-UEFA-GERMANY-DRAW-1717573589.jpg

This group is so on a knife-edge that it genuinely could be argued that every game over the next nine days is the key one.

But the one we’re going for and a match you simply cannot afford to miss is when Spain take on Italy at the Arena AufSchalke.

June 20 is the date for your diary as two heavyweights of European football duke it out in the second matchday of Group B.

Spain come into this as Nations League winners, Italy meanwhile are the reigning European champions.

This isn’t just one of the must-watch games of the group, it’s one of the must-watch games of the entire group stage.

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

The Barcelona teenager has been an utter revelation for both club and country this season.

Yamal became Spain’s youngest ever player and then goalscorer in La Roja’s win over Georgia in September and then did it again in a 3-1 victory against Cyprus.

The 16-year-old, as expected, tailed off towards the end of the campaign but it’s likely that the Barça graduate will be in the starting XI for Spain’s opener with Croatia on June 15.

Martin Baturina (Croatia)

FBL-EUR-C1-DINAMO-ZAGREB-AC-MILAN-1717573635.jpg

Croatia have a remarkably settled squad having stuck with almost all of the men who helped them claim a third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.

But one youngster who could get minutes in Germany is the player many in Croatia consider to be the heir to Luka Modrić.

Martin Baturina has been a virtual ever-present for Dinamo Zagreb for two years’ now and could well burst on to the wider consciousness at this Euros.

Federico Dimarco (Italy)

Left-backs have a tendency to elevate the Italian national team whenever they unexpectedly lift a trophy.

It was true of Fabio Grosso in 2006, it was true of Leonardo Spinazzola three years’ ago and the same could be said for Federico Dimarco this time out.

The Inter defender has put together a brilliant season for the Serie A champions and will be one of the first names on the team sheet for Luciano Spalletti.

Kristjan Asllani (Albania)

FBL-FRIENDLY-ALB-LIE-1717573715.jpg

Under former Arsenal defender Sylvinho, Albania have ushered in a new generation of talent all while playing a pretty attractive brand of football.

Key to that though, is Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani. The 22-year-old has become a trusted member of the Nerazzurri midfield and will be vital if Albania are to make it to the round of 16.

And the big storyline?

While Spain and Italy are considered the joint-favourites to progress in Group B, could Croatia provide one final swansong for one of the game’s modern greats?

Luka Modrić will be 38 as he comes into Euro 2024 and will surely be playing in his last ever major tournament.

Zlatko Dalić’s side have been remarkable over the past two World Cups – finishing second and third, respectively – but have found life a little harder at the Euros.

Croatia’s best ever finish was at the quarter-final stage at both Euro 96 and Euro 2008, so going at least one better than that this year – for Modrić’s sake – must surely be the goal.

Prediction