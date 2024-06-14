EURO 2024 Germany vs Scotland: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

EURO 2024 finally kicks off this evening with hosts Germany taking on plucky Scotland following the opening ceremony in Munich.

The game kicks off at 20.00 UK time and they are in Group A along with Hungary and Switzerland.

There are no Serie A players in these two squads, but that is because Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson was forced to pull out of the competition after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Germany vs Scotland

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Christie, McGregor, McGinn; Adams

