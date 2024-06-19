EURO 2024: Germany vs Hungary – official line-ups and updates
Germany and Hungary meet in the second round of the EURO 2024 Group A at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.
It kicks off at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT).
Marco Rossi’s Hungary lost the opening match to Switzerland, while host country Germany secured a comfortable 5-1 victory against Scotland.
It’s a meaningful game for Italy as well, given that qualified teams from Group B will meet those of Group A.
The Azzurri will face Spain in Gelsenkirchen tomorrow, Thursday, June 20, 2024, after beating Albania 2-1 on their debut last week.
Below are the official line-ups for Germany vs Hungary and the live updates
EURO 2024: Germany vs Hungary – official line-ups
Coming up
EURO 2024: Germany vs Hungary – live updates
Post navigation
Chiesa: 'My injury slowed down my career, but I learnt a lot'