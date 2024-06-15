Euro 2024 – Germany vs Hungary: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Host nation Germany will be hoping to follow up their opening game success in their second outing against Hungary. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Germany got off to a flying start at the European Championship, cruising to a 5-1 win over a painfully lacklustre Scotland to immediately start the tournament with a bang. No Serie A players are in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, with former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger being the only familiar face.

Only one Serie A representative finds themselves in Marco Rossi’s Hungary squad, Parma defender Botond Balogh, who featured semi-often during their successful bid for promotion in Serie B.

Euro 2024 – Germany vs Hungary: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Euro 2024 – Germany vs Hungary: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Germany vs Hungary: Confirmed teams

Below are Germany and Hungary’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Robin Koch (Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern München), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern München), Leroy Sané (Bayern München), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern München), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Hungary squad

Goalkeepers: Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig), Péter Szappanos (Paks)

Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Bendegúz Bolla (Servette), Endre Botka (Ferencváros), Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin), Attila Fiola (Fehérvár), Miloš Kerkez (Bournemouth), Ádám Lang (Omonoia), Zsolt Nagy (Puskás Akadémia), Loïc Négo (Le Havre), Willi Orbán (Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Mihály Kata (MTK Budapest), László Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Ádám Nagy (Spezia), András Schäfer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Forwards: Martin Ádám (Ulsan HD), Kevin Csoboth (Újpest), Kristofer Horváth (Kecskemét), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)