Euro 2024: Germany v Scotland: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Host country Germany make their debut at Euro 2024 on Friday, June 14 against Scotland. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Germany begin their Euro 2024 journey from the Allianz Arena in Munich, home to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. This year’s host country won’t rely on any Serie A player and ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is the only familar face to Italian football fans among the Germans.

The same is true of Scotland even if they Steve Clarke has been forced to cope without Bologna star Lewis Ferguson who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the final months of the Serie A campaign.

Euro 2024 – Germany v Scotland: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Germany v Scotland: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Germany v Scotland: Confirmed teams

Below are Germany and Scotland’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

Germany squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Robin Koch (Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern München), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern München), Leroy Sané (Bayern München), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern München), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Scotland squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York RB)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)