Euro 2024 – Germany v Scotland Betting Tips

Here we’ll focus on today’s opener in Munich as the hosts Germany will kick off proceedings against Steve Clarke’s Scotland.

Friday 14th June

Germany v Scotland – 8pm (BST)

Hosts Germany are major favourites to win the opener and will face a Scotland team aiming to frustrate in a deep block for the majority. We’re expecting waves of pressure from Nagelsmann’s side which should play into the hands of a stats play here.

Germany have forced the opposition keeper into 4+ saves in their last four games – including against France and the Netherlands – so Angus Gunn should expect a busy evening. They’ve also racked up 30 corners in their last 3 games (with 6+ landing in each).

Pairing these in a bet builder will be this evening’s NAP with a maximum stake laid.

Bet Builder – 4+ Scotland Goalkeeper Saves & 6+ Germany Corners @ 17/10 (Paddy Power/Betfair) – 5 Points

Following UEFA announcing that only captains will be allowed to speak to the referee during games and that any other player who does so is at the risk of being booked; Player Card markets are there to be exploited.

It’s worth noting these new initiatives tend to be strongly enforced early on before fading out pretty quickly, but we’ll look to take advantage of this with two players of interest.

John McGinn is first up and his all-action style is likely to see him heavily involved here in gaining and giving away fouls. Having amassed 12 cards across all competitions so far in 2023-24 – coupled with his fondness for whinge – this could be a match made in heaven under the new directive.

Stop whatever you’re doing and watch John McGinn join in Bavarian dance. pic.twitter.com/tqUU8XFVx2 — Everything Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AboutScotlandd) June 9, 2024

Another of interest here is Kai Havertz; who delighted punters with his 11-card haul in the Premier League this season. 15/2 is a serious value play given his tendency for foul play and he’s not afraid to cross the mark with officials either – with three of his cards coming by way of dissent.

John McGinn to be Carded @ 10/3 (BetUK) – 1 Point

Kai Havertz to be Carded @ 7/1 (Bet365) – 0.5 Points

McGinn & Havertz to be Carded @ 25/1 (Bet365) – 0.5 Points

