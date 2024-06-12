Euro 2024: Germany Star Warns On Unpleasant Opponents Scotland

Germany international Toni Kroos thinks that Scotland are a physically strong team with compact defence and stressed that his side are well aware that the game against Steve Clarke’s side on Friday will be a difficult one.

In the 2024 European Championship, Scotland are in Group A with Hungary, Switzerland and the host nation, Germany.

Clarke’s side will begin their journey in the tournament on Friday night against Germany at the Allianz Arena.

Kroos stated that Germany are well aware of Scotland’s strength and admitted that the Germans have found the Tartan Army a very difficult opponent in recent years.

The Germany international pointed out that Scotland are not one of the pleasant teams to play against and added that Clarke’s side are a counter attacking team who are physically strong and like to defend compactly.

“The Scotland game is important, but not decisive”, Kroos said at a press conference.

“It would be nice for the mood here and in the country if we were successful in the opening game.

“We know what kind of opponent awaits us.

“They can be unpleasant, are physically strong, defend compactly and play good counter-attacks.

“We are more than warned. Scotland is the type of opponent that the national team has found very difficult in recent years.

“Nobody needs to make us aware that it will be a very, very difficult opening game.”

Clarke’s team suffered only one defeat in the qualifying round of the 2024 European Championship and they will be determined to start the tournament strongly.