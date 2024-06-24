Euro 2024: Germany players receive €50k each for group win

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Tom Weller/dpa

Germany's last-minute 1-1 equalizer by Niclas Füllkrug against Switzerland on Sunday earned the team its first bonus payment at Euro 2024.

Each of the 26 players will receive €50,000 ($53,500) from the German Football Federation (DFB) for finishing top of Group A.

The next payment would be another €50,000 for reaching the quarter-finals, and the total amount could increase to a record €400,000, which each player would receive if Germany win the title at the home tournament on July 14.

The payments are performance-based like at past tournaments.

Had Germany lost against the Swiss and finished second in the group, there would have been no bonus although the team would have also reached the last 16 this way.

German players received no bonus at the last Euros in 2021 when they came second in the group and went out in the last 16. The same happened at the World Cup the following year when the team went out in the group stage.

The participating associations also earn a significant amount of money from the governing body UEFA.

The prize money totals €331 million and is split based on participation and tournament performance. The winning team has the opportunity to earn up to €28.5 million in performance-related bonuses.

The DFB is set to receive €13.25 million after winning their group and progressing to the round of 16.

Advancing to the quarter-finals would earn them an additional €2.5 million, and reaching the semis would result in a bonus payment of €4 million. The Euro champions will receive an extra €8 million, and the runner-up €5 million.

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug (3rd L) scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Tom Weller/dpa