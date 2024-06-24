Euro 2024 – Georgia vs Portugal: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia need a win to keep qualification hopes alive in Group F against a Portugal side that already earned six points. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

It kicks off on Wednesday, June 26, at 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT) at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenchirken.

Portugal have already won their group, while Georgia earned one point in two matches so a victory would almost certainly qualify them for the next round.

Napoli‘s Kvaratskhelia is obviously expected to start, while Milan ace Rafael Leao has received two yellow cards for diving in two consecutive matches, so he’s suspended for this game.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY – JUNE 18: Rafael Leao of Portugal dives to the floor whilst under pressure from Tomas Soucek of Czechia, which results in a yellow card for Rafael Leao, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Portugal and Czechia at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Euro 2024 – Georgia vs Portugal: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Georgia vs Portugal: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Georgia vs Portugal: Confirmed teams

Here are Georgia and Portugal’s confirmed teams for EURO 2024. More details team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Georgia squad at EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabağ), Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Defenders: Lasha Dvali (APOEL), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Solomon Kverkvelia (Al-Okhdood), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos)

Midfielders: Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Nika Kvekveskiri (Lech Poznań), Saba Lobjanidze (Atlanta United), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Gabriel Sigua (Basel), Levan Shengelia (Panetolikos), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi)

Forwards: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL), Georges Mikautadze (Metz), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruhe)

Portugal squad at EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma), José Sá (Wolves)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Nuno Mendes (Paris), Pepe (Porto), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), António Silva (Benfica)

Midfielders: Danilo (Paris), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Pedro Neto (Wolves), João Neves (Benfica), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), João Palhinha (Fulham), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (Paris)

Forwards: Francisco Conceição (Porto), João Félix (Barcelona), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Gonçalo Ramos (Paris), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)