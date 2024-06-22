EURO 2024: Georgia vs Czechia – confirmed line-ups and live updates

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to take centre stage during the clash between Georgia and Czechia at EURO 2024 on Saturday afternoon.

Kvaratskhelia is the only Serie A representative in the confirmed line-ups for the Saturday afternoon fixture. Fiorentina forward Antonin Barak is among the substitutes for Czechia, while Serie B side Cremonese have a representative in Georgian centre-back Luka Lochoshvili, also starting on the bench.

Both nations currently find themselves in the bottom half of Group F after the first round of fixtures. Georgia suffered a 3-1 loss against Turkey in one of the most exciting games of the tournament thus far, while Czechia fell to an injury time defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

A win for either side will be massively beneficial in the race to qualify for the knockout rounds, while a draw means that qualification is still on the cards for both nations.

Kick-off is due at 14.00 BST.

Georgia (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Tsitaishvili, Davitashvili, Mekvabishili, Kochorashvili, Kakabadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Czechia (3-4-3): Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Provod, Soucek, Jurasek; Cerny, Schick, Hlozek.