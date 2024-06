Euro 2024: full 90 minutes for Calhanoglu

Second game for Hakan Calhanoglu's Türkiye at Euro 2024. After their win over Georgia in the debut game in Group F, Vincenzo Montella's were defeated 3-0 by Portugal with goals from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, and an own-goal from Samet Akaydin. The Nerazzurri midfielder played the full 90 minutes: and Türkiye remain on 3 points.