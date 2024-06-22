Euro 2024 – France vs. Poland: Tickets, TV channel and team news

France need to start showing what they are capable of on Tuesday at 17.00 UK time against an already-eliminated and deeply disappointing Poland.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

A point would suffice to get Les Bleus through to the Round of 16, but they risk losing first place to the Netherlands, as both are level on four points going into this final Group D fixture.

They have been poor so far in the tournament, scraping past Austria 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with the Dutch, where Kylian Mbappe’ remained on the bench after fracturing his nose. It remains to be seen if he’ll be risked using a protective mask, especially as Poland are already out on zero points.

Euro 2024 – France vs. Poland: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – France vs. Poland: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – France vs. Poland: Confirmed teams

Below are France and Poland’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern München)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Nassr), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris), Kingsley Coman (Bayern München), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris), Kylian Mbappé (Paris), Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Poland squad

Goalkeepers: Marcin Bulka (Nice), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszyński (Empoli), Przemysław Frankowski (Lens), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznań), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders: Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Białystok), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Fenerbahçe), Kacper Urbański (Bologna), Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Krzysztof Piątek (Başakşehir), Michał Skóraś (Club Brugge), Karol Świderski (Hellas Verona)