EURO 2024: France vs. Poland official line-ups and live updates

France are already through to the Round of 16 and Poland are eliminated, but the order of Group D is still to be decided as Kylian Mbappé returns.

It kicks off in Dortmund at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

At the same time, the Netherlands face Austria in a head-to-head for position, as Marko Arnautovic’s side sit only one point behind the joint leaders.

The big news for Les Bleus is the return of Mbappé wearing a protective mask after fracturing his nose against Austria and missing the Dutch draw.

He sends Inter striker Marcus Thuram to the bench, but Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Milan pair Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan start.

Poland are already rock bottom and eliminated, so make changes, including Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, but Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, Roma winger Nicola Zalewski and Bologna winger Kacper Urbanski all play.

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kanté, Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Poland: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski; S Szymanski, Lewandowski, Urbanski