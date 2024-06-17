EURO 2024 | France opponent analysis: Austria

France face Austria in Düsseldorf on Monday as both nations get their respective Euro 2024 campaigns underway. From the country’s prospects in the tournament, the manager, the most famous culinary delight and in-depth profiles of the whole squad, here is everything you need to know about Ralf Rangnick’s side. This piece was written by Andreas Haguenauer and Lukas Zahrer for Der Standard as part of GFFN’s partnership with The Guardian’s sports network.

Austria’s prospects ahead of Euro 2024

Everything was almost too good to be true: Austria had impressed in qualification, securing second place in their group behind Belgium and, after a friendly win over Germany they were practically European champions. Then they suddenly suffered more body blows than a fighter in a heavyweight title fight: their superstar, David Alaba, suffered a serious injury; the coach, Ralf Rangnick, was linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and the key midfielder Xaver Schlager was ruled out of the tournament.

Now what? Alaba is certainly going to miss the Euros, but Rangnick remains committed to Austria – and included the Real Madrid defender as a non-playing captain for the tournament. “I’ve talked a lot with David; he really wanted to be part of the team,” explained Rangnick. It may turn out to be a good call but the pre-tournament euphoria has somewhat faded back in Austria.

There is still hope of a good tournament though, despite the setbacks and a tough draw. A good spirit and a certain unpredictability could take this side far. With Austria, Rangnick has modified his preferred 4-4-2 formation and mainly relied on a 4-2-3-1 version. His signature strategies, as before, are high pressing, fast transitions and intense running. He implemented his philosophy over the years at Salzburg and Leipzig) and it became known as the Red Bull philosophy.

Rangnick himself, however, does not call it that. “As far as I am concerned there is no such thing as Red Bull football,” he says. “It was always clear that we play a style of football aimed at controlling the game, regardless of whether we or the opponent have the ball. This can only be achieved with a clear plan.”

High and precise demands are placed on each player, with everyone knowing what they have to do but the coach also wants the players to take responsibility. “A good coach transfers his vision of football into the minds and hearts of the players,” he has said.

How the team manage the expectations will be key this summer. A good performance would not be a surprise, but how far that will take them is the great unknown.

The coach

It appears that Austria and Ralf Rangnick are a perfect match. The 65-year-old took over from Franco Foda in 2022, imprinted his style on the team and achieved strong results that could no longer be called coincidental. It’s not easy for a German to be loved in Austria, but Ralf Rangnick has delivered the kind of football the country has long desired, capturing their hearts in the process. He nearly broke all of them when rumors circulated that he was moving to Bayern Munich. The relief was immense when it was announced that he would stay. Rangnick is a coach of clear instructions and a man of clear words, which is appreciated here. In an interview he discussed climate, poverty, wars, and migration, reflecting on the political realities in Austria and Germany: “I see the danger of right-wing extremists coming to power and promising simple solutions to complex problems.”

The icon

Marcel Sabitzer has continually reinvented himself. After impressive performances at RB Leipzig, he moved to Bayern Munich, where he struggled to establish himself, and his subsequent loan to Manchester United was similarly unfortunate. Some wondered if the midfielder was on the decline. However, with his transfer to Borussia Dortmund he made a significant breakthrough, enjoying a fantastic season and playing a key role in the team reaching the Champions League final. Off the pitch Sabitzer is not the loudest or one to make headlines. But on the field he makes the difference. And with the absence of David Alaba, Sabitzer will be called upon to take extra responsibility for Austria this summer.

One to watch

Football careers sometimes require patience. Nicolas Seiwald has needed plenty of it, having not had the playing time he would have hoped for since his move to RB Leipzig last year. Yet the defensive midfielder is a dream for any coach; he embodies everything one could want from the position. The 23-year-old plays unobtrusively but effectively seldom makes mistakes and can dictate the rhythm and pace of a game, which is exceptional for someone his age. It is only a matter of time before he too is in the spotlight.

The maverick

No player, except David Alaba, has shaped Austrian football in the past decade as much as Marko Arnautovic. He is the man who awakens dreams and then shatters them, a player whose talent enters the pitch before he does, someone who can do everything, needs to do little, and now finally has his big title in Serie A with Inter. Arnautovic is many things; above all, he leaves no one indifferent – you either hate him or love him. On the field, he is a wildcard, the man for the unusual and the special. Sometimes just one touch or one interview is enough to further cement his status.

Spine

Austria is dealing with the losses of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, defender Alab, and midfielder Xaver Schlager after injuries, so it is probably fair to say that this team has had (a large chunk of) its spine ripped out. However, Patrick Pentz will provide a solid foundation in goal. Replacing David Alaba in defence is impossible, but Stefan Posch, who helped qualify Bologna reach the Champions League this season, is expected to anchor the right side of the defence. He brings both defensive quality and an ability to contribute to the attack. In midfield, Konrad Laimer from Bayern Munich is suddenly more crucial than ever: his high-level quality is indispensable. Up front, everything relies on Michael Gregoritsch. The striker is responsible for scoring and creating space in the buildup. A forward who thrives on confidence and Rangnick provides it.

Possible lineup

4-2-3-1: Pentz; Mwene, Danso, Wöber, Posch; Seiwald, Laimer; Sabitzer, Schmid, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch

Celebrity fan

Austria’s contributions to the global array of stars have been modest since Falco, and Arnold Schwarzenegger – though an annual fixture at the ski races in Kitzbühel – is not particularly noted for his closeness to football. Christoph Waltz also appears to have better things to do than attend games. Thus we must dig a little deeper – possibly fulfilling a mission of enlightenment in the process. The viral clip of Diego Maradona warming up effortlessly by coolly juggling the ball is soundtracked by the Austrian band Opus’ song ‘Live is Life’. Notably, Ewald Pfleger, the frontman of Opus, is a fan of the club Grazer AK.

Culinary delight

There are combinations that are made for each other: Austria’s national team and Ralf Rangnick; David Alaba and the Champions League. Moving from sports to the canteen there is another: Austria loves the combination of meat and bread. In all its forms. We layer it, eat it side by side, stuff one inside the other. It can be as humble as a Wurstsemmel, which is revered in Austria. Or a sausage next to a slice of bread or in a hot dog. The possibilities seem so simple, yet they are infinitely complex. Add football to the equation and you could almost speak of a holy trinity.

AUSTRIA PLAYER PROFILES

Heinz Linder

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: July 17, 1990

Club: FC Sion

Last year Lindner was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had surgery. “After what happened last year, I see things in life completely differently,” he says. His club, Sion, were relegated and he joined Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium but has only made five appearances this season and was a surprise call-up for the Euros. He is 33 now and has been on the road since 2015, playing for six different clubs in three different countries. Won the Austrian league with Austria Vienna back in 2013.

Patrick Pentz

Date of birth: January 2, 1997

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

At 1.82 metres tall, he may not reach great heights, but he certainly makes up for it with other qualities. Known as an agile, quick player who displays strong reflexes on the goalline, Pentz has been named goalkeeper of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga twice. He was part of the academy of Red Bull Salzburg before relocating to join the youth ranks at Austria Vienna. He left the country to join Reims two years ago, only to endure a troubled six months there. Moving to Bayer Leverkusen, he found himself unable to get past Lukas Hradecky, prompting a loan move to Brøndby to get a chance to feature at the Euros. Pentz has enjoyed life in Copenhagen, especially getting around the city by bike. Former teammates and coaches describe him as a smart guy and a great team player.

Niklas Hedl

Date of birth: March 17, 2001

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Rapid Vienna

Hedl comes from a football family: his father Raimund was a long-time goalkeeper for Rapid Vienna and is now a goalkeeping coach for the Austria Under-21 team while also running a real estate business. Hedl’s brother Tobias is a striker for Rapid’s second team. Like many others, Hedl didn’t start playing football as a goalkeeper but decided early on to become one. Even at the age of 10, he showed promise: “In training, there was an exercise where you could stay in goal until you conceded. I always stayed in goal for a long time and really enjoyed it. That’s when the coach saw I could become a good goalkeeper.” The evolution of goalkeeping, spurred by Manuel Neuer, suits Hedl, especially in building play. He reads the game well and actively participates in moves from the back. His first call-up to Austria’s national team last November came as a surprise: Hedl was on vacation in Egypt with his girlfriend, and they had to cut the trip short: “My first thought was: ‘How do I explain this to her?’ But the second was joy. Fortunately, I can’t remember her first words.”

Phillipp Mwene

Date of birth: January 29, 1994

Position: Defender

Club: Mainz

Mwene’s career has unfolded somewhat under the radar, yet the 30-year-old can already look back on an impressive life as a footballer. The son of a Styrian mother and a Kenyan father took the leap to Germany early on, moving through Stuttgart and Kaiserslautern before landing at Mainz. It took him some time to establish himself there, but after a strong season an offer came from PSV Eindhoven. Mwene accepted it, breaking a few hearts in Mainz with his departure. The then Mainz coach, Bo Svensson, later admitted that Mwene’s departure personally hurt him. The full-back won two cups with PSV before eventually returning to Mainz. “The Bundesliga is the football league I watched as a little boy,” Mwene said. In Austria’s 2-0 victory against Germany last November, Mwene made headlines when he clashed with Leroy Sané. Sané received a red card, and Mwene later said: “I asked him what was wrong with him, and then he completely lost it and hit me.”

Kevin Danso

Date of birth: September 19, 1998

Position: Defender

Club: Lens

Aims to emerge as a genuine leader on the field and works with a private psychologist to reach that goal. He enjoys facing one-on-one situations as the last defender, undoubtedly due to them aligning with his strengths. Danso wanted to become an action hero as a kid, but later shifted his admiration from Jackie Chan to Didier Drogba. Danso’s father moved from Ghana to Austria to find a job at a steel plant near the village of Voitsberg, where Kevin was born and raised. The family later relocated to England when he was five years old. Danso played as a striker for Reading and MK Dons before turning professional at Augsburg. His standout performances for Lens earned him a spot in the Ligue 1 team of the season in 2023. Additionally, Danso engages in martial arts training to enhance his stability and core strength. In Voitsberg, Danso has established a charitable organisation aimed at facilitating the integration of disadvantaged children.

Philipp Lienhart

Date of birth: July 11, 1996

Position: Defender

Club: Freiburg

Started a traineeship as a clerk because he wasn’t sure he would make it as a professional footballer. That changed with his move from Rapid Vienna’s second team to Real Madrid in 2015. He played only 13 minutes in a cup game against Cádiz, but learned plenty from training with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. “It gave me a lot, both personally and tactically – among other things, positioning, anticipation, playing out from the back. I took it all in,” he said. He joined Freiburg in 2017 and signed a new deal last summer. Lienhart is great at heading and has solid speed. He’s known as a humble character. When asked what bothered him most in football, he replied: “The exorbitant transfer fees. In all honesty that is absurd. In Europe a player changes clubs for €200m, on the other side of the world people starve to death every day. It makes no sense.”

Maximilian Wöber

Date of birth: February 4, 1998

Position: Defender

Club: Leeds United

Perhaps Maximilian Wöber is a jersey collector. Or someone who pins needles on a world map. The defender has already played in three of Europe’s five major leagues: for Sevilla, Leeds – where he is still under contract – and on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach. In Leeds’ relegation season the 26-year-old was one of the few bright spots. He also openly discussed the mental issues he faced during his time at Ajax. “The first months were amazing, to play regularly in front of 50,000 people was my dream,” he said. “Then a couple of months in, I got my first big injury, and then everything changed a bit for me.” He added that he struggled to find the motivation to leave the house and complete simple tasks such as shopping. Wöber can play as a full-back as well as in central defence. His versatility in passing and his commitment in duels make him one of the best defenders in the country. “I’m a warrior on the field,” he says.

Stefan Posch

Date of birth: May 14, 1997

Position: Defender

Club: Bologna

Ralf Rangnick has identified Posch as a key player alongside stars like David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic. He made the transition from Admira Wacker’s second team to Hoffenheim’s youth department in 2015 under the tutelage of Julian Nagelsmann, whom Posch credits with shaping him into a “proper footballer”. In 2022, he made a move to Bologna. In March, Posch welcomed his first child into the world. When selecting a name for the baby, Posch may have looked 100km north; possibly inspired by Shakespeare’s Verona, as his son is called Romeo. During the previous season, he emerged as Serie A’s top-scoring defender. Posch, an admirer of Sergio Ramos, holds the title of honorary citizen in his hometown of Kraubath, home to 1,300 residents.

Leopold Querfeld

Date of birth: December 20, 2003

Position: Defender

Club: Rapid Vienna

One of Querfeld’s brothers became Austrian champion in rowing; the other one won gold at the Under-23 world championships. “Through them, I truly grasped the essence of training,” Querfeld says. He is an athletic player who reads the game well. His precision in buildup is remarkable. Offensively, he aims to improve his aerial threat. Markus Katzer, sporting director at Rapid Vienna, praises Querfeld as an “exceptionally mature athlete who relentlessly pursues improvement – a genuine role model”. Besides football, Querfeld designs and repaints sneakers. His family is renowned for owning several esteemed cafes and restaurants in Vienna. Playing at the Euros could pave the way for a move to a foreign club. “The Premier League would be cool,” says Querfeld. He is the youngest player in Austria’s Euros squad.

Gernot Trauner

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: March 25, 1992

Club: Feyenoord Rotterdam

Trauner is not a man who takes many risks. The defender is known for his uncompromising style, strength in one-on-ones and aerial prowess. Yet his move to Feyenoord in 2021 was a gamble: it was his first time playing abroad, and at 29, he was almost entering the autumn of his career. So why make a change at this stage? “I thought I would play for Linz for ever,” he admitted. Then came the offer from Feyenoord. Trauner: “Interesting club, cool city. If I was ever going to make a move, it had to be now.” The risk paid off as he is not only liked in Rotterdam, he is loved. Trauner made an immediate impact, quickly became a regular starter and then captain and won both the league and the cup with his new club. Affectionately, they call him “Kale Klatser” in reference to his being bald or “the pharmacist,” because, er, he looks like one. His trademark look, which includes a nasal strip, became a hit with the fans. Bernard Schuiteman, a former scout at Feyenoord, explains why Trauner has fitted in so well at the club: “Rotterdam is a port city. The people work hard, are grounded, and anything but arrogant. They like someone who is down-to-earth, just like Gernot.”

Flavius Daniliuc

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: April 27, 2001

Club: Red Bull Salzburg (on loan from Salernitana)

Daniliuc, a powerful and physical defender, has already seen a lot of the football world. In 2011, when he was 10 years old, his parents approached scouts from Real Madrid and arranged for him to attend a trial at the club. “I thought I was going to train with a youth team of Real,” he remembered. “But actually, 2,000 kids were invited to compete in a big tournament. At the end, they selected two, and I was one of them.” Daniliuc moved into a boarding school, but struggled at times and later moved to Bayern Munich. There, he trained hard but also spent time bowling, go-karting, enjoying spa days, and dining out with David Alaba. His first senior stop was at Nice in France, before moving to Salernitana in Italy. The former captain of the Austrian Under-21 team is devout Christian: “Faith plays a large role in my life,” he says. “I grew up in a religious family. At some point, I had to decide for myself whether I wanted to continue this path. Do you want to go to church on Sunday, or would you rather have a lie-in? I tried sleeping in a few times, but it did not make me happy.”

Christoph Baumgartner

Date of birth: August 1, 1999

Position: Midfield

Club: RB Leipzig

Baumgartner can score goals faster than some people say Christoph Baumgartner. The 24-year-old midfielder scored for Austria against Slovakia in a friendly in March after six seconds with an irresistible solo run. The Leipzig player is a tricky, fast, and creative midfielder who once named Kevin De Bruyne as his idol. He says of himself that he is a “very good card player”, and he apparently excels with a coffee machine. His Leipzig teammate David Raum said: “I thought my cappuccinos were already good, but Baumi has taken it to another level.” As a child, Baumgartner was an altar boy; in a podcast, he revealed that he is still very religious. “I speak to God daily,” he said. “That is a way for me that gives me a very good feeling and a lot of strength for the next tasks.” Baumgartner gets along brilliantly on and off the pitch with the striker Michael Gregoritsch.

Florian Grillitsch

Date of birth: August 7, 1995

Position: Midfield

Club: Hoffenheim

The defensive midfielder, who also plays centre-back for his club Hoffenheim, is actually a natural quarter-back. “Grillo” dictates the rhythm of a game with his precise passes and decisions, setting the pace and tactics. He is considered an intelligent player with strong technique and good vision. He demonstrated exceptional awareness last September when Köln’s goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe rushed far out of his goal and cleared the ball to Grillitsch. The 28-year-old reacted quickly and scored from his own half to make it 1-1. “You might score a goal like that once in a lifetime,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve even managed it in training.” Grillitsch competed in ski races during his youth, but his father Michael said his talent on the slopes was only “good to average”. He moved to Ajax in 2022 after a gruelling transfer saga from Hoffenheim but did not find happiness in Amsterdam and returned to Germany.

Konrad Laimer

Date of birth: May 27, 1997

Position: Midfielder

Club: Bayern Munich

If you see the team as a pressing machine, Laimer often functions as its spark. A real fighter on the pitch, he embodies a dynamic star player with a never-give-up mentality. Laimer is not shy about nudging his teammates if he senses they’re a bit slow on the counterpress. He strives to be a dependable player in defence, aiding his team in gaining control of a game. He cites Steven Gerrard as his role model. Laimer said he would never buy a Porsche, because he doesn’t need something like that. True to his word, since his transfer to Bayern last summer, he drives an Audi as his company car. He served as the best man at his teammate Stefan Lainer’s wedding. Loves Nutella and detests pineapple on pizza.

Marco Grüll

Position: Midfield

Date of Birth: July 6, 1998

Club: Rapid Vienna (joining Werder Bremen this summer)

Grüll is one of the few players who did not come through an academy. Instead, he fought his way up from the third division all the way to professional football. He says it did him good: “At 14, I trained with adults in the first team. I think it makes you grow up a bit faster mentally, thinking about things differently. In the regional league, I then played with former professionals; you just learn different things than in an academy.” Apart from his football, he worked in a sports shop and needed to ask for time off for away games. His breakthrough came at Ried and has been on Ralf Rangnick’s radar since his move to Rapid in 2021. Grüll is a nimble, fast, and skillful winger, distinguished especially by his fearlessness: “I am afraid of nothing,” he says. Was embroiled in controversy this year after being filmed singing a homophobic chants after a derby victory against Wiener Austria. He and the other players were dropped from the national team. “It was a huge error, I am very sorry,” he said. Is joining Werder Bremen this summer.

Marcel Sabitzer

Date of birth: March 17, 1994

Position: Midfield

Club: Borussia Dortmund

One of the most important players in Ralf Rangnick’s team, Sabitzer was in search of happiness after his time in Leipzig and found it neither at Bayern Munich nor at Manchester United, where he played for half a year on loan. He rediscovered it in Dortmund. “Sabi” plays technically demanding football but is not afraid to engage in duels. His trump card is his versatility, vision and incredibly strong shot. His former coach, Julian Nagelsmann, said of him: “His level is constant with periods of brilliance.” Over the years in top football, he has also found a certain calmness. Earlier, it was said that defeats made him furious. His father Herfried was also a professional footballer. Marcel’s verdict: “He had a 50-50 mentality. He let his focus slip from time to time, which is why he didn’t have a huge career. I got the positive 50% of his mentality and 50% of his talent. I have had to work hard for the rest.”

Romano Schmid

Date of birth: January 27, 2000

Position: Midfielder

Club: Werder Bremen

The agile, fast midfielder from Werder Bremen has arrived on the big stage and has shown strong performances at his club. Schmid’s big trump card is his ability to surprise; the 24-year-old is a player with a penchant for the unexpected. However, the path to consistency was not easy. “I was a demanding youth player,” he said. “I was just too ambitious. When I lost, you couldn’t even talk to me. I would have preferred not even to take the team bus to the hotel because I just wanted to hide.” That has changed. What hasn’t changed is that Schmid can’t stand long socks. “It bothers me when I pull the socks over my calves; it’s so tight. That’s why I pull the socks down or cut them a little shorter.” His shin pads are homemade.

Alexander Prass

Date of birth: May 26, 2001

Position: Midfielder

Club: Sturm Graz

His readiness to run and his pressing behaviour earned him an Austria debut under Ralf Rangnick. As a left-footer, Prass typically occupies the left wing at Sturm, but in the national team, he assumes a slightly more defensive role as a left-back. Prass was part of the Red Bull academy in Salzburg but left the empire after nine years to get playing time at Sturm in the top division. Since then, he has established himself as a leader in Graz and is in high demand; a move to Lorient fell through late last summer. As a child, he was inspired by Fernando Torres and dreams of one day playing for Liverpool. His mantra: “I don’t want to have any regrets. Ultimately, I just want to be happy.”

Matthias Seidl

Date of birth: January 24, 2001

Position: Midfielder

Club: Rapid Vienna

Seidl was released from the youth ranks of Red Bull Salzburg because he was considered too small and too slow. He returned to Kuchl, playing in his hometown under his father’s coaching in amateur football. Five years later, he excelled for BW Linz, who became champions in the second division, and was voted player of the season. He made his debut for Austria against Sweden last September. Seidl, who admires Kevin De Bruyne, reads spaces well, moves skillfully between the lines and possesses a powerful shot. He never gets provoked and is good with both feet.

Patrick Wimmer

Date of birth: May 30, 2001

Position: Midfielder

Club: Wolfsburg

Was a European youth champion in weightlifting and only began playing football because his grandmother insisted he join his older sister on the pitch. Made it to professional football because the main sponsor of Austria Vienna also sponsored Wimmer’s non-professional club at the time and told Austria’s scouts to have a look at him. He grew up on a farm in what he describes as “a town with 16 houses”. He used to assist with various tasks at home, from pruning trees to splitting wood and tending to the vineyard. “Sometimes I miss those chores,” he says. One of Ralf Rangnick’s favourite players in the squad, Wimmer relishes duels and appreciates the freedom from the manager to be creative when in possession. “I always do whatever comes to my mind, I’m not afraid of mistakes. Football is a sport of mistakes. The crucial thing is that after losing the ball, I shift into reverse.” Holds a mechatronics qualification. Nicknamed Wimmsi, he and his wife own a dog named Kenzo.

Nicolas Seiwald

Date of birth: May 4, 2001

Position: Midfielder

Club: RB Leipzig

Although Seiwald has had trouble securing a spot in the starting XI at his club since his move to RB Leipzig, he is highly regarded by Ralf Rangnick. The 23-year-old forms the backbone of the defensive midfield alongside Xaver Schlager. Seiwald doesn’t always need to shine and doesn’t necessarily seek the limelight on or off the pitch. The former Austrian international Zlatko Junuzovic said of him: “He is certainly not the most conspicuous player, but that’s exactly what makes him stand out. His effectiveness, the holes he fills, how cleverly he plays.” Despite his young age, Seiwald is almost eerily calm and composed on the ball. Before his move to Leipzig, he played for Salzburg and went through all of Austria’s age-group sides. An exemplary student.

Florian Kainz

Date of birth: October 24, 1992

Position: Midfielder

Club: Cologne

The Cologne captain has had a rough year. “Does he still dare to go to the bakery in the morning?” a local newspaper wrote during the campaign that ended in a fight against relegation for the renowned club. During his time in Austria, Kainz had to endure tasteless acts too; fans of Sturm Graz once put a pig’s head on a Kainz shirt and set fire to the jersey after he switched to league rivals Rapid. He was the top assist provider in the Austrian Bundesliga and was brought to Germany by Werder Bremen in 2016. Two and a half years later, he moved to Cologne and became a leader. Thierry Henry and Franck Ribéry were his idols in his youth, but the press dubbed him the “Anti-Robben” because, like the Dutchman, he cuts inside from the wing, but from the left side.

Maximilian Entrup

Date of birth: July 25, 1997

Position: Forward

Club: Hartberg

In an Austrian squad consisting of many players who have made their way around Europe, Entrup stands out. He has emerged out of nowhere after years of not quite making it. Before joining Hartberg last summer, the centre forward played in the Austrian third division with Marchfeld Donauauen. This season he has been among the leading scorers in the Austrian top flight. Could he have imagined playing for the national team in the summer of 2023? “Yes, perhaps on Fifa,” he once quipped. Entrup briefly played for Austria Vienna before being signed by arch-rivals Rapid in 2016. The Rapid ultras found out that Entrup was a member of the Austria Vienna fan group Inferno and protested against him. Today, he doesn’t want to deal with it anymore: “It’s in the past.”

Andreas Weimann

Date of birth: August 5, 1991

Position: Forward

Club: West Bromwich (on loan from Bristol City)

Weimann is a bit of a mystery in Austrian football; many fans feel that the Viennese has been playing in England longer than the Queen had been on the throne. Weimann moved from Rapid to Aston Villa in 2007 and has had several clubs in England since then. His speed is still his trump card, something he inherited from his parents, who were both hurdle sprinters. His mother, Sabine, held the Austrian record for the 100m hurdles for 14 years. To quickly feel at home in England, the teenager had to improve his language skills. With that in mind he read all the Harry Potter books. At Aston Villa, Darren Bent called Weimann “one hell of a finisher”. Has spent the second half of the season at West Brom on loan from Bristol City, where his contract runs out this summer.

Michael Gregoritsch

Date of birth: April 18, 1994

Position: Forward

Club: Freiburg

Four days before his 16th birthday in 2010 he came on as a late sub for Kapfenberger, then managed by his dad, and netted 120 seconds later, making him the youngest goalscorer in Austria’s Bundesliga. He has a strong shooting technique and at 1.93m is the tallest outfield player in the squad. With five goals last year, he was the national side’s top scorer. “When there is so much hope placed in me by the national team, that we can be successful with me up front, then that is the ultimate feeling,” he says. “It simply means everything to me.” Together with his brother and father, the Austria under-21s coach Werner Gregoritsch, he has established a foundation for disadvantaged children. When he scored at the Euros in 2021 against North Macedonia after a rough year in club football, he was moved to tears of joy and said: “It’s for everyone who believed in me.”

Marko Arnautovic

Date of birth: April 19, 1989

Position: Forward

Club: Bologna

The most capped player in the squad and its oldest member. “Magister” enjoys cult status nationwide and possesses an arrogance that is forgiven due to his brilliance on the pitch. He left West Ham in 2019 for China to become (even) wealthier. For two years, he couldn’t see his wife or his two daughters. “That was tough,” he said. “Family is the most important thing to me. When I come home from training in Italy, someone is waiting for me. In Shanghai, no one was there.” Along with David Alaba, Arnautovic is the most important Austrian footballer of the past decade. Still an exceptional player who can deliver magical moments and decide games on his own. Away from football, has his own vodka, rum and “unusually fruity” gin line: £30 a bottle, or £200 for a double magnum. Recently, he expanded his business portfolio to include cosmetics for men.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle