Euro 2024: I Found Out – Dominik Szoboszlai Thrilled With Record

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has stressed that he feels it is a huge honour to be the youngest captain in European Championship history.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool in the summer and is a key player in Marco Rossi’s 2024 European Championship squad.

Szoboszlai is set to become the youngest captain in European Championship history when Hungary begin their journey in the tournament against Switzerland.

The Liverpool midfielder added that being the youngest captain in the history of the European Championship is a huge honour for him.

Szoboszlai stated that he is grateful to Rossi for trusting him to lead the Hungary national team in the prestigious tournament and believes that they are capable of achieving big things in Germany.

“We’ve nothing to lose, but we can achieve great things in Germany”, Szoboszlai said at a press conference.

“A few days ago, I found out that I’ll be the youngest team captain of all time at the European Championship; this is a great honour for me and at the same time, I would like to thank Marco Rossi for trusting me and for giving me the opportunity to lead the team to the European Championship”.

Hungary have lost only one game out of their last 16 and they will be hoping to maintain their form throughout the tournament.