Euro 2024: Former England Star Lauds Crystal Palace Man’s Impact

Former England international Joe Hart feels that Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi’s presence helped John Stones play his natural game against Serbia on Sunday.

The 23-year-old centre-back turned some heads with his performances for Crystal Palace last season and is part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

On Sunday, Guehi made his first appearance for England in a major tournament by partnering Stones at the heart of Southgate’s defence against Serbia.

England came out 1-0 victorious over Serbia and the Crystal Palace star managed to impress Hart with his performance.

The former England goalkeeper believes that Guehi was exceptional on Sunday and added that the defender showed calmness on the ball.

He thinks that Guehi’s presence in defence helped Stones play his natural game and believes the more they play together, the stronger the partnership will get.

“Huge shout out to Marc Guehi, I thought he was exceptional”, Hart said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“All the talk when I came over to Germany is that his name has been coming out of people’s mouths all the time with no actual good reason – yes, he has had a good season, but he’s the only one who doesn’t have all the honours around his neck in that back four.

“Yet I thought he was brilliant tonight, he really stepped in, really calm on the ball.

“You know John Stones is at the top end of world football when it comes to centre-backs, but he was a little bit rusty tonight.

“ I thought Guehi allowed him to play his game.

“The more Marc plays the better that partnership will be.”

Guehi has made a total of 12 appearances for the national team so far and he will be hoping to help the Three Lions win their first European Championship.