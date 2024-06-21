Euro 2024 Fixtures & Standings: Group D

The action in Group D is teed up nicely for Matchday Three after a goalless draw between the Netherlands and France. We’ve got all of the details of fixtures, odds and results as Group D progresses.

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game in Group D.

Group D Fixtures and Results

The big games have started from the off in Group D, with both France and Netherlands kicking off with three hard-earned points. The Netherlands needed to come from behind to beat Poland 1-2 in Hamburg, while France required an own goal to beat a well-drilled Austria in Dusseldorf by a 0-1 scoreline.

Austria gave their chances of progression a huge boost with a 3-1 win over Poland in Berlin in their second fixture, while the Netherlands and France played out a goalless draw marred by controversy over a disallowed Xavi Simons strike.

The group comes to a close on Tuesday as Austria remain in Berlin to take on the Netherlands in what could be a classic Euros clash, while France will be expecting to beat Poland with relative ease in Dortmund after the White Eagles slipped to two defeats from their opening two games.

Group D Odds

France are now favourites to win Group D as they’re expected to beat Poland, but it might not be plain sailing for Didier Deschamps’ side against Poland as they’ve not been at their best in their opening two games of the tournament. The Netherlands will be favourites to beat Austria, but Burschen will cause them problems if they play as well as they did against the White Eagles in their second fixture.