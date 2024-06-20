Euro 2024 Fixtures & Standings: Group B Detailed

Group B has had it all so far, with Albania winning the hearts of Europe and Spain showing they might have what it takes to go all the way. We’ve got all of the details of fixtures, odds and results as Group B progresses.

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game in Group B.

Group B Fixtures and Results

Group B sees some big hitters and one of the biggest games in the group comes up first when Spain take on Croatia. Italy and Albania clash in the other opening fixture in Group B, where Italy will look to get the defence of their European Championships off to a winning start. Spain then look towards Italy in their second fixture before the Italian side close their Group B account in a game that could have massive implications on qualification when they face Croatia.

Spain are the marginal favourites to top Group B but this looks to be one of the most open groups at Euro 2024. Italy and Croatia follow closely in the betting and any of those three sides could well be the ones to top Group B. Albania start as the rank outsiders of the group but a positive result in their opening match could prove to be a springboard to success.