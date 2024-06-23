Euro 2024 Fixtures & Standings: Group F

Portugal have secured their route to the knockout stages but it remains to be seen whether Turkey, Czech Republic or Georgia will join them. We’ve got all of the details of fixtures, odds and results as Group F progresses.

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game in Group F.

Group F Fixtures and Results

Group F has the potential to be one of the most interesting groups at Euro 2024, with a Portugal side that possess some incredible players, two teams in Turkey and Czech Republic that could be considered as dark horses in the tournament and relative unknowns at this level, Georgia. The Portuguese side start off with a match up with Czech Republic, with Turkey hoping for a winning start against Georgia. The final round of matches see Roberto Martinez’s side take on Georgia, their easiest match on paper, in a match they’ll be hoping will seal their spot at the top of Group F.

Group F Odds

Portugal are, somewhat predictably, favourites to top Group F but a slow start could spell trouble for A Seleção das Quinas could see Czech Republic or Turkey profit. Either side is capable of finding the wins they need to top Group F, especially with both possessing a couple of players capable of winning them all three points.