Euro 2024 Fixtures & Standings: Group E Analysed

With the group stages of Euro 2024 coming to and end, Group E is shaping up to be one of the most exciting with all four sides entering the last game on three points.

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game in Group E.

Group E Fixtures and Results

Possibly the weakest group at Euro 2024, Belgium would’ve been licking their lips when Group E was drawn. Ukraine, whilst a decent side, shouldn’t prove to be much of a challenge for a Belgian side with plenty of top drawer talent. Slovakia and Romania are two of the weaker teams at the tournament and their meeting in the final round of Group E matches should go a long way in deciding who finishes third, and potentially qualifies for the knockout stages, in Group E.

Group E Odds

Belgium are the favourites to win Group E and it’s fairly easy to see why when you look at their opposition. Domenico Tedesco might not be leading the Golden Generation that was lauded through much of the past decade but there’s still more than enough talent within the squad to put Belgium head and shoulders above their opponents this summer.