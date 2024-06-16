Euro 2024 Fixtures & Standings: Group C

Group C kicks off on Sunday, with England hoping to get off to a winning start. We’ve got all of the details of fixtures, odds and results as Group C progresses.

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game in Group C.

Group C Fixtures and Results

It’s unlikely that many England fans would’ve been dissatisfied when they were drawn in Group C, with the other teams alongside them all lacking much pedigree. England open their accounts with a match against Serbia, a nation they’ve only played once before. Slovenia and Denmark are the other sides that will play in the opening match of Group C. Denmark are the next opponents for England, bringing back memories of their Euro 2020 semi-final, where Gareth Southgate’s side come out on top. Slovenia are the final opponents for England as they hope to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

Group C Odds

England come into Euro 2024 as favourites to win Group C and, from their recent form in international tournaments, it’s easy to see why. There are some potential stumbling blocks for The Three Lions though, with the rest of the group consisting of Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.