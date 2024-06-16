Euro 2024 Fixtures & Standings: Group D

The action in Group D kicks off on Sunday, with Poland and Netherlands taking to the field. We’ve got all of the details of fixtures, odds and results as Group D progresses.

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game in Group D.

Group D Fixtures and Results

The big games start from the off in Group D, with Poland and Netherlands vying for the first three points. The next day sees France open their accounts when they take on Austria as they hope to get off to a winning start. The biggest game of the group comes next, with France and Netherlands facing off in a match that could decide who tops Group D. The final round of fixtures sees Netherland take on Austria and France squaring off against Poland. It wouldn’t be a big surprise for all four teams to still stand a chance of qualification heading into the final round of fixtures.

Group D Odds

France are favourites to win Group D but it might not be plain sailing for Didier Deschamps’ side. Netherlands are the most obvious contenders to the French side but Austria and Poland also represent genuine challenges. If everyone plays at their best, France should top the group but anything less and Les Bleus could be left in trouble to emerge from Group D at the summit.