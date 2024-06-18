Euro 2024 Fixture Guide: Every Result and Fixture At The Summer of Football Detailed

We’re in the thick of Euro 2024 now with all 24 teams having played their first game. We’ve got all the details of which games have been played and which ones are to come.

Here we’ve got all of the details for the tournament, with information on every date, venue and kick off time. Will England finally be able to put the ghost of 1966 to bed? Can Italy become just the second nation to win back to back tournaments?

Begin your Euro 2024 journey here with all of the details you’ll need for every game.

Group A

Germany and Scotland kick the tournament off on Friday 14th June, before Hungary and Switzerland clash on the day after. The German side will then have to take on Hungary in Stuttgart before Switzerland are the final obstacle in Group A. Scotland take on the Swiss in Cologne on Wednesday 19th June before their final Group A game, against Hungary, just four days later.

Group B

The ‘Group of Death’ sees Spain and Croatia open proceedings in Berlin, before Italy take on Albania in the first match of their European Championship title defence. The huge match between Italy and Spain takes centre stage on 20th June, before Croatia and Italy clash on 24th June in what could prove to be a decisive match in Group B.

Group C

England start their Euro 2024 campaign in Gelsenkirchen, hoping to overcome Serbia. Denmark and Slovenia face off in the other opening game in Group C. Frankfurt is the location for England’s next group C game, where they take on Denmark, before they travel to Cologne to end their group stage campaign against Slovenia.

Group D

One of the most hotly contested groups, on paper at least, begins with Poland and Netherlands squaring off in Hamburg, whilst Austria hope to overcome the might of France in Düsseldorf. Netherlands and France then meet each other in the biggest game of Group D before the decisive final set of group games occurs on 25th June when Netherlands meet Austria and France battle Poland.

Group E

Group E starts with Romania and Ukraine hoping to gain the early advantage in Munich. Belgium and Slovakia are the other two sides in the group and meet in Frankfurt on the 17th June. The Red Devils then face Romania in Cologne before ending their Group E campaign with a trip to Stuttgart to take on Ukraine.

Group F

Turkey and Georgia kick things off in Group F, when they meet on 18th June in Dortmund. Portugal will be hoping to get off to a winning start against Czech Republic before they take on Turkey in Dortmund four days later. The group stages come to a close on 26th June, when Georgia meet Portugal and Czech Republic take on Turkey in Gelsenkirchen and Hamburg, respectively.

Round of 16

The Round of 16 sees the group winners, runners up and top four third place sides clash for a place in the quarter final stage of Euro 2024. Held from 29th June to 2nd July, eight stadiums in Germany will host games, with Gelsenirchen, Cologne, Frankfurt and Leipzig hosting their final games of the tournament.

Round of 16 Date Fixture Ground R16 1 – 29/06 Runner Up A vs Runner Up B (5pm) Olympiastadion, Berlin R16 2 – 29/06 Winner A vs Runner Up C (8pm) BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund R16 3 – 30/06 Winner C vs 3rd D/E/F (5pm) Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen R16 4 – 30/06 Winner B vs 3rd A/D/E/F (8pm) Cologne Stadium, Cologne R16 5 – 01/07 Runner Up D vs Runner Up E (5pm) Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf R16 6 – 01/07 Winner F vs 3rd A/B/C (8pm) Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt R16 7 – 02/07 Winner E vs 3rd A/B/C/D (5pm) Fußball Arena München, Munich R16 8 – 02/07 Winner D vs Runner Up F (8pm) Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig *All times BST

Quarter Final

The quarter final stage takes place over two days; 5th and 6th July, with Stuttgart, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin being the host cities. This is the final time that Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Berlin will host games at the tournament as the end of the competition comes into sight.

Semi Final

The semi final stage sees Munich and Dortmund host the two games, which take place on 9th and 10th July. It’s fitting that the home of the two biggest domestic sides in Germany host the semi final games, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reaching that stage of the 2023/24 Champions League.

Final

The final of Euro 2024 takes place at Olympiastadion, Berlin on 14th July with all 24 nations competing hoping to be making the trip for the biggest international game of the calendar year.