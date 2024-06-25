Euro 2024: Five nerazzurri into the last 16 with Austria, France and Netherlands

It was an afternoon of thrilling matches at Euro 2024 as the third round of Group D saw Austria, France, and the Netherlands advance to the knockout stage after two exciting games full of surprises.

Austria clinched the top spot in the group with a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The match showcased talents like Marko Arnautovic and Stefan De Vrij, both starting for their teams. Austria took an early lead with an own goal by Malen but allowed Gakpo to equalise early in the second half. They regained the lead with Schmid's goal, only for Depay to level at 2-2 on 75'. However, Sabitzer's strike on 80' secured Austria's victory. Arnautovic, a constant threat, was substituted on 78', while De Vrij played the full match. Denzel Dumfries did not play.

Meanwhile, in Dortmund, France and Poland played out a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match. France took the lead with Mbappé's perfectly taken penalty on 56' but Lewandowski equalised for Poland from the spot on 79'. Marcus Thuram and Benjamin Pavard were unused substitutes for France in this match under Coach Deschamps.

Group D of Euro 2024 ends with Austria and France advancing to the round of 16 with 6 and 5 points, respectively. The Netherlands also progress with 4 points, securing a spot among the top four third-placed teams. The European journey continues for Arnautovic, Pavard, Thuram, De Vrij, and Dumfries as they prepare for the knockout phase. The teams will discover their opponents in the round of 16 in the days to come.