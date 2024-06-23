EURO 2024: First pictures of Italy players at Leipzig Stadium ahead of Croatia clash

EURO 2024: First pictures of Italy players at Leipzig Stadium ahead of Croatia clash

Italy players have arrived at the Leipzig Stadium on the eve of a key EURO 2024 clash against Croatia.

The Azzurri will face Croatia on Monday, June 24, 2024, and a win or a draw will be enough to secure a place in the Round of 16.

Italy trained in Iserlohn this morning before flying to Leipzig, where they landed at 17:22 CET.

They tested the pitch at around 18:30 before Luciano Spalletti and Alessandro Bastoni addressed the media at a press conference attended by Football Italia.