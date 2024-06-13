Euro 2024 Final: All the details on the showpiece final

Euro 2024 is about to kick off and we’re looking ahead to the final of the biggest tournament of the summer. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Euro 2024 Final?

The Euro 2024 final takes place at Olympiastadion, Berlin on July 14, with the current kick off time scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Olympiastadion has a rich history when it comes to hosting sporting events dating back to the 1936 Summer Olympics. It hasn’t just been limited to athletic competition however, with the stadium hosting three games at the 1974 FIFA World Cup and six games, including the final, at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Six games are scheduled to be played at Olympiastadion this summer including the big Group B match between Spain and Croatia, as well as a match in the Round of 16 and one in the quarter-final.

Euro 2024 Final Teams

Whilst we’re still in the dark over which sides will be playing in Berlin on July 14, there are several nations that could well take to the pitch in just over a month.

England – Best Price to make the final 2/1 with Sky Bet

England come into the tournament as the bookies favourites but a pair of less than assured friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland have left some doubt over The Three Lions ability to go all the way.

France – Best Price to make the final 7/4 with William Hill

France are one of the frontrunners to win Euro 2024 and it’s easy to see why. With Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram and Antoine Greizmann, as well as a host of others, all ready to take to the pitch, France shouldn’t be overlooked.

Germany – Best Price to make the final 11/4 with Bet365

Host nation, Germany, haven’t had the best of times in recent tournaments but things feel a little different for Julian Nagelsmann’s men this summer. Players seem more united and, with Toni Kroos playing his final matches before retirement, there will be added incentive for Die Mannschaft on home turf.

Portugal – Best Price to make the final 7/2 with BetMGM

Portugal have been one of the biggest movers in the market in the lead up to Euro 2024. They’ve got a host of very talented individuals and, if they can gel as a team, it will take something really special to stop them reaching the final in Berlin.

Euro 2024 Final Tips

There are plenty of tips available when it comes to Euro 2024 and that will certainly be the case for the final

We’re backing England and Portugal to go all the way, with both sides winning their groups before dispatching some heavy hitters in the knockout stages.

We’ll also have a host of tips available as the final approaches and in the build up to the big day!

Euro 2024 Final Odds

There will be plenty of markets available when it comes to the Euro 2024 final but at the moment the most popular looks to be the ‘Teams to make the final’ market. This predicts which two sides will contest the biggest game of the summer in July, meaning you’ll have to plot each sides route through the tournament.

Here are the latest odds on the biggest sides to reach the final

European Championship Final History

The European Championships were introduced in 1960, with 11 different nations winning the competition since its induction. Germany and Spain are the most successful sides in history, winning the competition three times each. Italy and France follow closely having both lifted the trophy twice. The other nations to win a European Championships are Russia, Czech Republic, Portugal, Slovakia, Netherlands, Denmark and Greece.